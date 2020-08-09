Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has apologised if her virus efforts haven't been enough. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

disease

New Vic cases dip despite death toll of 17

By AAP

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 12:21:01

Victoria has recorded 394 new cases of COVID-19 and a record 17 deaths as the state nears completion of a week of stage-four lockdown restrictions.

The 17 confirmed deaths in Victoria due to COVID-19 announced on Sunday – including two people in their 50s – takes the state’s death toll to 210 and the nationwide tally to 295.

Other confirmed deaths on Sunday included four people in their 70s, six people in their 80s and five people in their 90s. Ten of the 17 were linked to aged care outbreaks.

Premier Daniel Andrews said more than 2700 confirmed COVID-19 cases around the state have no known source and remain the primary concern of health authorities.

There are almost 1000 Victorian health care workers who currently have COVID-19.

“Even large numbers in known contained outbreaks are, to a certain extent, less significant than the smaller number of cases where we simply can’t find the circumstance or the point of origin,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

The number of new cases on Sunday is lower than the 466 recorded on Saturday, 450 on Friday, 471 on Thursday and record 725 cases on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Melbourne has been under tough stage-four restrictions since last Sunday evening but residents won’t see the results of their efforts for another one to two weeks.

Mr Andrews suggested the current Victorian case numbers were reflective of “the tail end of the stabilisation that was the product of the stage-three rules”, as well as mandatory mask usage for people who leave their homes.

“That’s still got an R-rate (or reproduction rate) of about one or just under, which means that every person who has it is giving it to at least one other.

“We have to drive that so that every third or fourth person who has it is infecting someone else.”

Almost 270 Victorians have been fined over the past 24 hours for breaching the restrictions, including a man helping a friend to move a TV 27km across Melbourne.

Victoria Police issued a total of 268 fines to individuals in the past 24 hours including 77 for curfew breaches, 38 for failing to wear a face mask when leaving home and 13 for vehicle checkpoint violations.

“Not only is it the wrong thing to do for your family and every family it’s also the sort of behaviour that will mean this second wave goes longer than it should,” Mr Andrews said.

“These rules are binary now – the curfew is there, permit system is there.”

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, meanwhile, declared in a late-night Twitter thread on Saturday she had put “every ounce of energy” since January into halting the spread of COVID-19 in the state, but “if it wasn’t enough, then I’m deeply sorry”.

“Let the independent (hotel quarantine inquiry) judge do her job, let the cards fall where they may.

“I believe there is nothing to fear in seeking the truth. The truth will set you free,” Ms Mikakos said, adding that civil disobedience further endangers citizens during a pandemic.

Some 43 Victorian COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care, with 26 on ventilators.

Latest news

disease

New Vic cases dip despite death toll of 17

Victoria has recorded 394 new COVID-19 cases and a record 17 deaths, including two people in their 50s, as the state completes a week of stage-four lockdown.

epidemic and plague

Hospital worker among 10 NSW virus cases

NSW residents are now shut out of Queensland while a Hornsby Hospital staff member and more Sydney students are among 10 new COVID-19 cases.

politics

Cormann wants budget focus on tax settings

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has not ruled out company tax cuts being part of the October 6 federal budget.

police

Almost 270 fined for Vic virus breaches

Breaching curfew, failing to wear a mask and violations at vehicle checkpoints have resulted in almost 270 fines issued by Victoria Police in a 24-hour period.

weather

South NSW battered by rain, SES kept busy

Up to 200mm of rain has fallen in some parts of NSW's south, prompting more than 700 calls for help and 13 flood rescues by the SES.

news

epidemic and plague

Hospital worker among 10 NSW virus cases

NSW residents are now shut out of Queensland while a Hornsby Hospital staff member and more Sydney students are among 10 new COVID-19 cases.

sport

golf

Day clinging to hope at PGA Championship

Australian golfer Jason Day has posted a lacklustre third round at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco but remains in contention for a second career major.

world

disaster and accident

Australian victim of Beirut blast named

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".