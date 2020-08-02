Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Victorian anaesthetists want testing of medical safety wear made mandatory as hospitalisations rise. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic doctors want mandatory PPE testing

By Andi Yu

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 18:59:47

Victorian anaesthetists are calling on the state government to enforce ‘fit testing’ for personal protective equipment, citing concerns that not enough is being done to protect health workers from coronavirus. 

Three doctors are reportedly among those in intensive care as the state struggles to contain the virus.

And as hospitalisations grow in the state, the level of infection risk and the effectiveness of PPE is worrying many. 

Anaesthetists are commonly called on to intubate patients needing help to breathe, and so they are among those face-to-face with the most severe COVID-19 cases.

The Australian Society of Anaesthetists says it has made “numerous approaches” to federal and state health departments asking that fit testing of PPE become mandatory in all hospitals.

Fit testing involves checking whether airborne particles can penetrate an N95 mask and other safety gear.

One method involves spraying a solution at the face, which if able to be smelled or tasted, means the mask has failed. 

A healthcare worker who has fit-tested their PPE knows exactly how they have to put it on to ensure maximum protection. 

Ideally they can fit test with a variety of different sizes and brands of PPE so that they can safely work in any setting.

The ASA did some of its own fit testing and found that one third of the masks failed the first time.

Many anaesthetists in Victoria are currently seeking and paying for their own fit testing, the ASA said.

ASA president Dr Suzi Nou said federal and state health authorities had not been receptive to her recommendations for mandatory fit testing, despite the practice being widespread in other states. 

“They’d say we don’t have the resources,” Dr Nou said.

She likened the lack of fit testing to former attitudes to seatbelts, which are now universal.

Some have questioned whether N95 and standard PPE is enough, or whether hazmat suits and powered air purifying respirators should become standard.

Melbourne anaesthetist Bob Cox told AAP the astronaut-like suits seen on doctors fighting the pandemic overseas are better because they don’t obstruct vision and are more comfortable.

“At the moment we’re using equipment that is totally disposable but it has its limitations in that it may not be as safe,” Dr Cox said.

“To have doctors ending up in intensive care on ventilators is not good, let alone anyone else.”

Dr Nou calls the hazmat suit the “body condom” or the “full Wuhan” because that’s what doctors were seen wearing where the virus first emerged in China.

She said every Victorian health service appears to be doing its own thing when it comes to those suits. Some hospitals have them while others do not.

“The concern that I have is that the guidance that’s coming out doesn’t recommend anywhere near that kind of gear,” Dr Nou said.

She is critical of the Infection Control Expert Group – the body advising chief health officers and federal and state health decision-making.

“A lot of the medical profession … really question some of the advice that’s coming out,” Dr Nou said.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he understood it was a “significant issue” for healthcare workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every shift.

He said he would raise the issue with Victoria’s Chief Medical Officer Andrew Wilson.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services told AAP mandatory fit testing would involve various masks being tested by every healthcare worker and that every tested mask would have to be discarded.

“Fit testing is an important part of healthcare worker safety and we advise health services to do it,” a DHHS spokesperson said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Knights steeled for top-eight race in NRL

Newcastle have posted a second consecutive loss but showed enough to give coach Adam O'Brien confidence that his depleted squad are still an NRL force.

Australian rules football

Giants lose Greene but beat Suns in AFL

Injuries to Toby Greene and Matt de Boer have marred a comfortable 26-point AFL win for GWS over Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

rugby league

Smith hurt as Storm trump Knights in NRL

Cameron Smith hurt his shoulder as he crossed for a try in Melbourne's 26-16 defeat of Newcastle for the Storm's sixth straight NRL win.

Australian rules football

Suns back in AFL shade after hot restart

GWS returned to the top eight and are heading in the opposite direction to fellow AFL expansion side Gold Coast after a comfortable win at Metricon Stadium.

rugby league

Parramatta survive Bulldogs NRL comeback

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur compared the feeling in his dressing room to "like a morgue" after his side survived an NRL scare to beat Canterbury 18-16.

news

epidemic and plague

Virus-hit Vic enters 'state of disaster'

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won't be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under 'stage four' COVID-19 restrictions.

sport

rugby league

Knights steeled for top-eight race in NRL

Newcastle have posted a second consecutive loss but showed enough to give coach Adam O'Brien confidence that his depleted squad are still an NRL force.

world

virus diseases

India reports 55,000 new virus cases

India has posted a near-daily record 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, while Japan's numbers continue to rise and the death toll in Latin America has passed 200,000.