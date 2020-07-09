Vic does more than one million virus tests

VICTORIA’S LATEST CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:
AS OF JULY 8
* 134 new cases
* Total number of cases: 2942
* 11 new cases linked to outbreaks
* 123 under investigation
* No new cases in returned international travellers
* 75 infections in total at nine public housing towers in hard lockdown
* 29,424 tests done on Tuesday
CASES FROM KNOWN OUTBREAKS
* 7 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College outbreak, which now totals 102
* 2 linked to locked-down public housing towers, which now totals 75
* 1 linked to the Stamford Plaza outbreak, which now totals 43
* 1 linked to the PM Fresh facility in Broadmeadows, which now totals 2
OTHER CASES
* 4 patients and a staff member at Brunswick Private Hospital.
* 3 at Woolworths Customer Fulfilment Centre in Footscray, taking the total to 4
* 5 linked to five aged care services
OVERALL NUMBERS:
* 860 active cases in the state
* 150 active in the Hume local government area
* 41 Victorians in hospital including seven in intensive care
* 1,000,867 tests done since testing began
* 2575 of the total cases from metropolitan Melbourne
* 263 from regional Victoria
* 456 cases indicate community transmission
* 2058 people have recovered from the virus
LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS SUPPORT AND PENALTIES
* 264 defence personnel providing logistical support to Victoria Police
* Increased police presence across all 32 local government areas entering stage three lockdown at midnight
* 810 spot checks by Victoria Police in the past 24 hours at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state
* 6314 fines since policing of restrictions under Operation Sentinel began
* Breaches of public health orders face on-the-spot fines of $1652 for individuals and $9913 for businesses.