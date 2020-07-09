Vic does more than one million virus tests

VICTORIA’S LATEST CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

AS OF JULY 8

* 134 new cases

* Total number of cases: 2942

* 11 new cases linked to outbreaks

* 123 under investigation

* No new cases in returned international travellers

* 75 infections in total at nine public housing towers in hard lockdown

* 29,424 tests done on Tuesday

CASES FROM KNOWN OUTBREAKS

* 7 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College outbreak, which now totals 102

* 2 linked to locked-down public housing towers, which now totals 75

* 1 linked to the Stamford Plaza outbreak, which now totals 43

* 1 linked to the PM Fresh facility in Broadmeadows, which now totals 2

OTHER CASES

* 4 patients and a staff member at Brunswick Private Hospital.

* 3 at Woolworths Customer Fulfilment Centre in Footscray, taking the total to 4

* 5 linked to five aged care services

OVERALL NUMBERS:

* 860 active cases in the state

* 150 active in the Hume local government area

* 41 Victorians in hospital including seven in intensive care

* 1,000,867 tests done since testing began

* 2575 of the total cases from metropolitan Melbourne

* 263 from regional Victoria

* 456 cases indicate community transmission

* 2058 people have recovered from the virus

LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS SUPPORT AND PENALTIES

* 264 defence personnel providing logistical support to Victoria Police

* Increased police presence across all 32 local government areas entering stage three lockdown at midnight

* 810 spot checks by Victoria Police in the past 24 hours at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state

* 6314 fines since policing of restrictions under Operation Sentinel began

* Breaches of public health orders face on-the-spot fines of $1652 for individuals and $9913 for businesses.