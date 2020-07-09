Vic does more than one million virus tests

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria has tested more than one million people as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic does more than one million virus tests

By AAP

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 14:39:45

VICTORIA’S LATEST CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

AS OF JULY 8

* 134 new cases

* Total number of cases: 2942

* 11 new cases linked to outbreaks

* 123 under investigation

* No new cases in returned international travellers

* 75 infections in total at nine public housing towers in hard lockdown

* 29,424 tests done on Tuesday

CASES FROM KNOWN OUTBREAKS

* 7 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College outbreak, which now totals 102

* 2 linked to locked-down public housing towers, which now totals 75

* 1 linked to the Stamford Plaza outbreak, which now totals 43

* 1 linked to the PM Fresh facility in Broadmeadows, which now totals 2

OTHER CASES

* 4 patients and a staff member at Brunswick Private Hospital.

* 3 at Woolworths Customer Fulfilment Centre in Footscray, taking the total to 4

* 5 linked to five aged care services

OVERALL NUMBERS:

* 860 active cases in the state

* 150 active in the Hume local government area

* 41 Victorians in hospital including seven in intensive care

* 1,000,867 tests done since testing began

* 2575 of the total cases from metropolitan Melbourne

* 263 from regional Victoria

* 456 cases indicate community transmission

* 2058 people have recovered from the virus

LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS SUPPORT AND PENALTIES

* 264 defence personnel providing logistical support to Victoria Police

* Increased police presence across all 32 local government areas entering stage three lockdown at midnight

* 810 spot checks by Victoria Police in the past 24 hours at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state

* 6314 fines since policing of restrictions under Operation Sentinel began

* Breaches of public health orders face on-the-spot fines of $1652 for individuals and $9913 for businesses.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding-the-ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league 'flinched' on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

Australian rules football

Crows ruck says Naitanui 'lazy and unfit'

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien has mistakenly posted his game notes on Twitter in which he describes West Coast's Nic Naitanui as "lazy and unfit".

rugby league

Marshall to come back via bench for Tigers

Benji Marshall has been recalled to the Wests Tigers bench for Friday's NRL game against South Sydney, a month after being dropped from the side.

soccer

A-League to meet player demands: O'Rourke

A-League boss Greg O'Rourke says he intends to meet player travel demands as Melbourne's three clubs await a NSW government decision on border exemptions.

basketball

Mills to donate $1.5 mln to Aust causes

Patty Mills says he will use the NBA restart to shine a spotlight on racism and help Australian black communities.

news

virus diseases

165 new COVID-19 cases in locked-down Vic

Victoria has recorded its fourth consecutive day of coronavirus cases in the triple-digits with 165 new infections.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding-the-ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league 'flinched' on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

world

virus diseases

US virus surges prompt tough action

New Jersey and New York, the hard-hit states at the outset of the US coronavirus outbreak, want to preserve progress against the virus as cases surge elsewhere.