A Victorian learner driver who was practising her driving has been fined for flouting virus rules. Image by Morgan Sette/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic L-plater fined for virus rules breach

By Christine McGinn, Carly Waters

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 18:49:51

A $1600 fine issued to a Victorian learner driver who breached strict stage three coronavirus restrictions is being reviewed.

Hunter Reynolds, 17, was learning to drive in wet conditions with her mother as the passenger when a police officer pulled them over on the weekend.

The pair had travelled about 30km from their Hampton home to Frankston.

“We didn’t think for one minute that we would be doing anything wrong,” Sharee Reynolds told 3AW on Monday.

“We weren’t in contact with any person, we weren’t stopping anywhere, we weren’t planning on visiting any destinations, we were just learning to drive in those conditions.

“She (the officer) said we were too far from home and we would cop a fine, and that Hunter would be the person to receive that fine.”

The teenager has been given a $1652 on-the-spot fine for breaching the stage three restrictions, but the pair plan to challenge it in court.

“I was just shocked, because I obviously hadn’t done anything wrong, or so I thought. I was just really stressing,” the teenager told 3AW.

Ms Reynolds said a warning would have sufficed and fining a teenager was “really quite ridiculous”.

The officer told them they had been “smashing it on the roads today”.

There is community confusion over the COVID-19 stage three restrictions, which stipulate people should leave home only for essentials.

When they head out, they also should stay close to home.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said there was a possibility the fine would be reversed.

“It’s quite possible it will be withdrawn because the public is now aware they can’t be doing that activity, unless of course it’s mixed in with driving to the shops where you are exempt to go and buy food, those sort of things,” he said.

Mr Patton said a decision on whether to withdraw the fine would  include an assessment of all circumstances.

In the 24 hours to 8am on Monday, Victoria Police issued 108 fines for breaches of the state’s level three lockdown restrictions.

