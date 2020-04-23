Vic driver in court after police deaths

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A Porsche driver allegedly fled after a truck ploughed into four police officers, killing them. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

police

Vic driver in court after police deaths

By AAP

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 21:36:03

A driver who allegedly fled a crash site where four police officers were killed is due to face a Melbourne court charged with a raft of offences.

The 41-year-old Fitzroy man is expected to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday to face 10 charges, including speeding, reckless conduct and drug possession.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney lost their lives on Wednesday evening as they were dealing with the Porsche driver on the Eastern Freeway in Kew.

A refrigerated truck veered to the left and hit them at 100km/h as they stood in the emergency lane.

The unharmed Porsche driver was arrested on Thursday morning.

He was charged with driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to remain after a drug test, failing to render his assistance, failing to exchange his details, possessing a drug of dependence, destruction of evidence and three counts of commiting indictable offence while on bail.

The truck driver had a medical episode and is in hospital under police guard, and was still not fit to be questioned.

Police raided the truck driver’s Cranbourne home on Wednesday night and are yet to reveal what they found.

Sen Const Taylor, 60, had been with the force for 31 years and joined the road policing drug and alcohol section in 2011, while both Constables Humphris and Prestney had only recently graduated from the academy.

Survived by her husband and two sons, Sen Const Taylor had also recently been the primary carer for her sister after she experienced a stroke, with her “caring nature” also extending to her colleagues.

Even at 50, Sen Const King was relatively new to the force, joining six years ago and working at several Melbourne stations before transferring to the Nunawading Highway Patrol in 2018.

After working as an apprentice carpenter and personal trainer, Const Humphris joined the force after moving to Melbourne from Newcastle, while Const Prestney, 28, graduated from the academy in December, with his brother – a fellow officer – presenting him with his badge.

The Victoria Police In Memorium Facebook page was flooded with posts on Thursday evening paying respects to the officers, including from past and current police.

Flags were also flying at half-mast and landmarks lit up in blue across Victoria on Thursday in honour of the officers.

Latest news

health

NSW aged home facing 50 days of COVID-19

Anglicare's chief executive says its likely the organisation will be dealing with the impacts of a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its facilities for about 50 days.

police

Vic driver in court after police deaths

A driver is set to face a Melbourne court charged with 10 offences after he allegedly fled a freeway crash site where four police officers were killed.

police

Vic Police remembers four killed officers

Victoria Police have detailed the identities of four police officers killed when they were ploughed down by a truck on a Melbourne freeway.

health

Shrunken Vic parliament passes COVID laws

Victoria's parliament has passed legislation that will help the state government roll out emergency coronavirus measures.

disease

Virus concerns on cruise: hotel manager

Health authorities are confident the COVID-19 outbreak on the Ruby Princess cruise ship is under control as the second day of a NSW inquiry begins.

news

health

NSW aged home facing 50 days of COVID-19

Anglicare's chief executive says its likely the organisation will be dealing with the impacts of a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its facilities for about 50 days.

sport

rugby union

Hunt begins for Castle's replacement at RA

Rugby Australia has joined the NRL in the hunt for a new boss after Raelene Castle resigned after losing the support of the board.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.