Vic backs up health system as virus grows

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Police and defence personnel are monitoring breaches of Victoria's COVID-19 restrictions. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Vic backs up health system as virus grows

By Ulises Izquierdo

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 13:29:58

Victoria is continuing to break coronavirus records as 10 more Victorians lost their lives while the state clocked 459 new cases.

The state hit its deadliest single day toll as Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday confirmed the deaths, including a man in his 40s, one of the youngest people to die from COVID-19 in Australia.

The deaths take the state’s death toll to 71 and the national figure to 155, while 228 Victorians remain in hospital with the virus, including 42 in intensive care.

Despite the growing cases and fatalities, Mr Andrews said it was too early to make a decision on a lockdown extension, as the numbers were still far too high and needed to stabilise.

“I can’t tell you where we will be in the next three and a half weeks,” he told reporters.

“We’ve just got to go that extra bit to make sure that we’re not just bringing stability, but that we’re driving these numbers down.”

Seven of the deaths registered overnight were linked to aged care centres, where there are 560 active cases.

Mr Andrews expressed concern about the spread of the virus among care facilities as well as healthcare workers, where there are 381 active cases.

The spread of the virus across the community, however, is adding pressure to a health system that will receive support from students, retired doctors and the army.

More than 4000 current and retired nurses and midwives have enrolled in Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation workshops for those eager to return to the workforce.

Around 20 Australian Defence Force members will begin a training program with paramedics, including driver training and proper PPE protocol.

“I hope that is seen as a particularly innovative way of putting the best skills to the best use,” Mr Andrews said.

He also encouraged Victorians to keep getting tested as the state had almost 43,000 tests conducted on Saturday and sent stern advice to anti-maskers.

“Ten families are going to be burying someone in the next few days. Wear a mask, it’s not too much to ask,” he told reporters.

“And what’s more, the nurse who will be treating you or a loved one, they’ll be wearing a mask.”

Police issued a total of 126 fines in the last 24 hours, including 20 for failing to wear a face covering.

A man and a woman who were with two children were arrested and issued a fine for not wearing a mask after they refused to give police their details.

