Vic events cancelled, suspended amid virus

VICTORIAN VENUES AND EVENTS SHUT DOWN BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS

VENUES:

* National Gallery of Victoria

* State Library of Victoria

* Arts Centre

* City of Moonee Valley libraries

* City of Melbourne libraries

* Rod Laver Arena

* Shrine of Remembrance

* Victorian parliament closed to the public from March 17

* Malthouse Theatre

EVENTS:

* Cirque du Soleil from March 14 until April 15.

* Melbourne Symphony Orchestra from March 16 until April 13.

* Billy Elliot the Musical from March 15 onwards

* Yackandandah Folk Festival, March 20 – 22

* Download Festival, March 21

* St Patrick’s Day parade, March 22

* The Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency conference March 25 – March 26

* Melbourne International Comedy Festival, March 25 – April 29

* Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, March 25 – 29

* Melbourne Melbourne West Jobs Fair, March 27

* Hops Festival in Beechworth, March 28 – 29

* Run for the Kids Sunday, March 29

* City of Monash Festival of Colours, March 29

* Melbourne North Jobs Fair, March 31

* Harry Potter and the Cursed Child suspended until April 12

* Cancer Council Victoria’s Relay For Life fundraising events

* Queen Vic Market multicultural festival and Europa Night Market (usual market trading hours remain as normal)

* The man from Snowy River Festival in Corryong, April 2 – 3

* Off Grid Living Festival in Eldorado, April 18 – 19

* ANZAC Day dawn service closed to public

* ANZAC day march and midday service cancelled

SCHOOLS CLOSED:

* Loreto Mandeville Hall

* Carey Baptist Grammar School

* Yeshiva-Beth Rivkah College

* Lowther Hall Anglican Grammar School

* Ballarat and Queen’s Anglican Grammar School

* St Kevins College

* Lauriston Girls’ School

* Melbourne Girls’ Grammar

SPORT:

* AFL played behind closed doors

* VFL season suspended indefinitely

COURTS:

* No new jury trials to start in Supreme or County courts

* Admissions ceremonies for the Victorian Legal Admissions Board at the Supreme Court suspended