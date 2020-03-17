Discover Australian Associated Press

There will be no St Patrick's Day parade in Melbourne this year due to the coronavirus. Image by Simon Mossman/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic events cancelled, suspended amid virus

By AAP

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 17:38:37

VICTORIAN VENUES AND EVENTS SHUT DOWN BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS

VENUES:

* National Gallery of Victoria

* State Library of Victoria

* Arts Centre

* City of Moonee Valley libraries

* City of Melbourne libraries

* Rod Laver Arena

* Shrine of Remembrance

* Victorian parliament closed to the public from March 17

* Malthouse Theatre

EVENTS:

* Cirque du Soleil from March 14 until April 15.

* Melbourne Symphony Orchestra from March 16 until April 13.

* Billy Elliot the Musical from March 15 onwards

* Yackandandah Folk Festival, March 20 – 22

* Download Festival, March 21

* St Patrick’s Day parade, March 22

* The Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency conference March 25 – March 26

* Melbourne International Comedy Festival, March 25 – April 29

* Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, March 25 – 29 

* Melbourne Melbourne West Jobs Fair, March 27

* Hops Festival in Beechworth, March 28 – 29

* Run for the Kids Sunday, March 29

* City of Monash Festival of Colours, March 29

* Melbourne North Jobs Fair, March 31

* Harry Potter and the Cursed Child suspended until April 12

* Cancer Council Victoria’s Relay For Life fundraising events

* Queen Vic Market multicultural festival and Europa Night Market (usual market trading hours remain as normal)

* The man from Snowy River Festival in Corryong, April 2 – 3

* Off Grid Living Festival in Eldorado, April 18 – 19

* ANZAC Day dawn service closed to public

* ANZAC day march and midday service cancelled

SCHOOLS CLOSED:

* Loreto Mandeville Hall

* Carey Baptist Grammar School

* Yeshiva-Beth Rivkah College

* Lowther Hall Anglican Grammar School

* Ballarat and Queen’s Anglican Grammar School

* St Kevins College

* Lauriston Girls’ School 

* Melbourne Girls’ Grammar

SPORT:

* AFL played behind closed doors

* VFL season suspended indefinitely

COURTS:

* No new jury trials to start in Supreme or County courts

* Admissions ceremonies for the Victorian Legal Admissions Board at the Supreme Court suspended

Latest sport

rugby union

Rugby Aust stressed by coronavirus threat

Rugby Australia have postponed their media rights process and says coronavirus-related restrictions may place the code under extreme financial pressure.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call on Wednesday

AFL players are eager to take the field despite the coronavirus crisis, with the league set to make a final decision on round one on Wednesday.

sport

AFL still in limbo as NBL grand finals off

The start of the AFL season remains in limbo as the NBL grand final series has been halted amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

soccer

Phoenix agree to fly after FFA assurances

Wellington Phoenix will fly to Australia for the remainder of the A-League after securing a training venue for their mandatory isolation period.

basketball

Winner unknown as NBL cancels finals

The NBL are yet to confirm if a winner will be crowned after announcing the last two games of the grand final series have been cancelled.

news

health

NSW $2.3b virus package as cases reach 210

NSW authorities hope an economic stimulus and a series of unprecedented measures will contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slow the virus' spread.

sport

rugby union

world

economic policy

NZ government announces $NZ12bn stimulus

A wage guarantee and a welfare increase are the centrepieces of a $NZ12.1 billion economic stimulus package announced by the NZ government.