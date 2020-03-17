Vic events cancelled, suspended amid virus

VICTORIAN VENUES AND EVENTS SHUT DOWN BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS
VENUES:
* National Gallery of Victoria
* State Library of Victoria
* Arts Centre
* City of Moonee Valley libraries
* City of Melbourne libraries
* Rod Laver Arena
* Shrine of Remembrance
* Victorian parliament closed to the public from March 17
* Malthouse Theatre
EVENTS:
* Cirque du Soleil from March 14 until April 15.
* Melbourne Symphony Orchestra from March 16 until April 13.
* Billy Elliot the Musical from March 15 onwards
* Yackandandah Folk Festival, March 20 – 22
* Download Festival, March 21
* St Patrick’s Day parade, March 22
* The Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency conference March 25 – March 26
* Melbourne International Comedy Festival, March 25 – April 29
* Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, March 25 – 29
* Melbourne Melbourne West Jobs Fair, March 27
* Hops Festival in Beechworth, March 28 – 29
* Run for the Kids Sunday, March 29
* City of Monash Festival of Colours, March 29
* Melbourne North Jobs Fair, March 31
* Harry Potter and the Cursed Child suspended until April 12
* Cancer Council Victoria’s Relay For Life fundraising events
* Queen Vic Market multicultural festival and Europa Night Market (usual market trading hours remain as normal)
* The man from Snowy River Festival in Corryong, April 2 – 3
* Off Grid Living Festival in Eldorado, April 18 – 19
* ANZAC Day dawn service closed to public
* ANZAC day march and midday service cancelled
SCHOOLS CLOSED:
* Loreto Mandeville Hall
* Carey Baptist Grammar School
* Yeshiva-Beth Rivkah College
* Lowther Hall Anglican Grammar School
* Ballarat and Queen’s Anglican Grammar School
* St Kevins College
* Lauriston Girls’ School
* Melbourne Girls’ Grammar
SPORT:
* AFL played behind closed doors
* VFL season suspended indefinitely
COURTS:
* No new jury trials to start in Supreme or County courts
* Admissions ceremonies for the Victorian Legal Admissions Board at the Supreme Court suspended