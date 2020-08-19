Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton is hoping for a day without a single new outbreak. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic eyes more encouraging virus milestones

By Callum Godde and Benita Kolovos

August 19, 2020

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton is hoping for a day without a single new outbreak to add to the state’s growing list of encouraging COVID-19 trends.

The state recorded 216 new infections on Wednesday, its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five weeks, while active cases also dropped by 119.

Mr Sutton said only four new outbreaks had been detected in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, fuelling optimism that the worst is over for the nation’s most-affected state.

“That is the smallest number (of outbreaks) we’ve seen in for many, many weeks,” he told reporters.

“So trending in the right direction but I would like to see a day of zero new outbreaks and very little community transmission.”

He said Wednesdays were usually a “spike day” following testing over the weekend.

Professor Sutton was also pleased with the stabilisation of active cases in aged care facilities (2050) as well as ICU (45) and ventilator (29) numbers.

Wednesday’s 12 new deaths, all linked to outbreaks at nursing homes, took Victoria’s virus toll to 363 and the national toll to 450.

The aged care royal commission castigated the federal government last week for not having a plan to protect the elderly in nursing homes.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison again deflected responsibility for the crisis to the state government, but Mr Andrews would not be drawn on his comments.

Melbourne is in the third week of a strict level-four lockdown, while the rest of Victoria is under level-three restrictions. Both are due to end on September 13.

The health department is set to remove a little-known stage four guideline overnight that makes it illegal for people to drive to parks within 5km of their home for exercise following public outcry on social media.

Meanwhile, local council elections in Victoria will proceed on October 24 as planned after Mr Sutton concluded the timing would represent a “substantially lower” COVID-19 risk than at present.

