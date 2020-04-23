COVID’s ‘catastrophic’ economic hit to Vic

Victoria faces a “catastrophic” economic downturn not seen since the 1990s recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state government on Wednesday released modelling from the Department of Treasury and Finance that forecasts 270,000 Victorians could be out of work as a result of the health crisis.

Unemployment is expected to peak at 11 per cent in the September quarter, which is more than double the current rate.

Economic output is forecast to drop by $32 billion – or more than $1 billion a week – during the next six months, while gross state product could be 14 per cent lower than the pre-virus predicted $226 billion.

The revised figure puts the state’s economic output at $194 billion.

The property market – a major source of government revenue – is also expected to take a hit, with house prices predicted to fall by up to nine per cent by the end of the year.

“From a government point of view, these figures are bleak and quite frankly catastrophic,” Treasurer Tim Pallas told reporters on Wednesday.

“Let’s not sugar coat it, we are in for difficult times.

“It’s worse than I thought we’d land.”

The government is seeking to borrow $24.5 billion to fund a recovery process it expects to take years rather than months, while it is also locking in $8 billion of funding for infrastructure projects underway.

“We’ve got the biggest construction agenda in our nation and certainly the biggest in our state’s history. That’s going to need to get bigger,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“We’re going to need to do more in road and rail, hospitals and schools, we’re going to do more in skills and training.”

The economic modelling assumes coronavirus restrictions will remain in place for six months, despite a slowdown in the number of new cases daily.

Another two people tested positive to COVID-19 in Victoria overnight, but the total number of cases remains at 1336 cases after two other cases were transferred to interstate tallies.

Twenty-nine Victorians remain in hospital, including 12 people in intensive care.

The premier said there could be the possibility of easing stage three restrictions if the numbers continue to stabilise but warned against acting too quickly.

“If we relax restrictions too quickly and too broadly then we will be back where we were two or three weeks ago, with the number of cases doubling every few days, and even stricter lockdowns necessary,” he said.

Under the restrictions, Victorians are only allowed to leave home for food and supplies, medical care, caregiving, exercise, work or education.

In the past 24 hours, Victoria Police have fined 95 people for breaking the rules, including three people they say “booked a short stay accommodation so they could hang out and take drugs”.

A group of young people leaving a friend’s house after playing video games were also fined, as well as two people driving around Box Hill.

The driver was unlicensed and the passenger was found possessing a weapon, police say.