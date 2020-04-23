COVID’s ‘catastrophic’ economic hit to Vic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's Treasury says 270,000 Victorians could be out of work as a result of COVID-19 Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID’s ‘catastrophic’ economic hit to Vic

By Benita Kolovos

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 12:35:36

Victoria faces a “catastrophic” economic downturn not seen since the 1990s recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state government on Wednesday released modelling from the Department of Treasury and Finance that forecasts 270,000 Victorians could be out of work as a result of the health crisis.

Unemployment is expected to peak at 11 per cent in the September quarter, which is more than double the current rate.

Economic output is forecast to drop by $32 billion – or more than $1 billion a week – during the next six months, while gross state product could be 14 per cent lower than the pre-virus predicted $226 billion.

The revised figure puts the state’s economic output at $194 billion.

The property market – a major source of government revenue – is also expected to take a hit, with house prices predicted to fall by up to nine per cent by the end of the year.

“From a government point of view, these figures are bleak and quite frankly catastrophic,” Treasurer Tim Pallas told reporters on Wednesday.

“Let’s not sugar coat it, we are in for difficult times.

“It’s worse than I thought we’d land.”

The government is seeking to borrow $24.5 billion to fund a recovery process it expects to take years rather than months, while it is also locking in $8 billion of funding for infrastructure projects underway.

“We’ve got the biggest construction agenda in our nation and certainly the biggest in our state’s history. That’s going to need to get bigger,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“We’re going to need to do more in road and rail, hospitals and schools, we’re going to do more in skills and training.”

The economic modelling assumes coronavirus restrictions will remain in place for six months, despite a slowdown in the number of new cases daily.

Another two people tested positive to COVID-19 in Victoria overnight, but the total number of cases remains at 1336 cases after two other cases were transferred to interstate tallies.

Twenty-nine Victorians remain in hospital, including 12 people in intensive care.

The premier said there could be the possibility of easing stage three restrictions if the numbers continue to stabilise but warned against acting too quickly.

“If we relax restrictions too quickly and too broadly then we will be back where we were two or three weeks ago, with the number of cases doubling every few days, and even stricter lockdowns necessary,” he said.

Under the restrictions, Victorians are only allowed to leave home for food and supplies, medical care, caregiving, exercise, work or education.

In the past 24 hours, Victoria Police have fined 95 people for breaking the rules, including three people they say “booked a short stay accommodation so they could hang out and take drugs”.

A group of young people leaving a friend’s house after playing video games were also fined, as well as two people driving around Box Hill.

The driver was unlicensed and the passenger was found possessing a weapon, police say.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dutton to talk to V'landys over NRL return

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is due to speak with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys about the resumption of the NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set-up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

soccer

No decision yet on A-League resumption

Football Federation Australia say they want the A-League to resume as soon as possible but haven't set a date for any potential return.

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

soccer

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

news

customs and tradition

Virus shall not weary us on Anzac Day

Australians will mark Anzac Day this year not by attending services at cenotaphs or marches but from their balconies, driveways and living rooms.

sport

rugby league

Dutton to talk to V'landys over NRL return

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is due to speak with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys about the resumption of the NRL season.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.