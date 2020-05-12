Victorian face-to-face teaching to resume

All Victorian students will be back in class by June 9 as part of the state government’s easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews has reassured parents the schools are safe, but has warned students to brace for a different classroom experience.

Prep, grades one and two, years 11 and 12, and special school students will be the first allowed back in the classroom on May 26.

From June 9, years three to 10 will join their schoolmates on campus at government schools.

The development comes after a state government testing blitz, amassing 161,000 tests, showed levels of COVID-19 in the state are “very low”.

“We think we can manage and control that and it’s appropriate now that students go back to school,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

Since the start of term two, schools have only been open to vulnerable students and those of essential workers as part of the government’s measures to stem the coronavirus spread.

Only about three per cent of students have been attending school in person as a result.

As students return to the classroom, drop-off and pick-up times will be staggered to prevent parents and carers from mingling.

Recess and lunch breaks will be staggered, teachers and staff will be socially distanced and assemblies and excursions will be off the cards.

Children will have to drink only out of their own water bottles, not from fountains.

The premier stressed on-site learning wouldn’t be resuming unless schools were safe and it wasn’t feasible for some parents to keep their children at home and not others.

“The notion of running two separate systems…that becomes incredibly difficult.”

But students with compromised immunities won’t have to return.

If there is a positive COVID-19 case at a school, it will be closed for a few days while contact tracing occurs, Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

“We’ll take it on a case-by-case basis,” he told reporters.

Up to $45 million will also be spent to ramp up cleaning at schools every day throughout terms two and three.

While coronavirus restrictions are slowly lifting in Victoria, cases are still rising.

There were 17 cases confirmed from Monday, including eight connected to the Cedar Meats cluster.

Six workers and two close contacts were confirmed to have the potentially-deadly virus, taking the abattoir cluster total to 85.

There are now 1509 confirmed coronavirus cases in Victoria, with two cases removed from the tally.

There were 161,000 tests done in a two-week blitz to Sunday across the state and the results from all those tests are due to be completed soon, Mr Andrews said.

Eighteen people have died in Victoria from the virus.