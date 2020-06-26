Vic family cluster spreads to Coles centre

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Close contacts of two workers at a Coles distribution centre have been forced to self-isolate. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic family cluster spreads to Coles centre

By AAP

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 14:56:21

Two workers at a Victorian Coles distribution centre have tested positive after members of their family became infected with the coronavirus.

The supermarket chain confirms a second team member at Coles’ Laverton distribution centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Both team members tested positive while self-isolating after family members returned positive tests,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Close contacts of both workers have been forced to self-isolate and get tested while others at the centre have voluntarily done so.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed the two positives were linked to a Keilor Downs family outbreak where 19 people have been infected.

He hoped the centre’s operations wouldn’t be significantly affected.

“It’s a pretty large area so there hasn’t been a lot of close engagement between the staff there.,” Professor Sutton said on Thursday.

“But we have to take a precautionary approach because it’s a big workforce.”

Coles said it would increase the frequency of deep cleans and would adjust shift times to minimise the number of team members in a room.

The company said strict measures such as the implementation of thermal imaging cameras and hand-held thermometer checks were already in place at the centre.

Latest sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

boxing

Aust's Moloney wins Las Vegas bout

Jason Moloney was impressive in battering Mexico's Leonardo Baez in a seventh-round TKO win in Las Vegas.

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

news

health

NT to force hot spot travellers to isolate

The Northern Territory government is pushing ahead to open its borders next month but will clamp down on anyone coming from a designated hot spot.

sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

world

virus diseases

Vaccine against COVID-19 not certain: WHO

The US has registered a near-record number of new coronavirus cases per day as an outbreak in China's capital appears to have been brought under control.