Vic father of five in lockdown stress

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Police are enforcing a lockdown at public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic father of five in lockdown stress

By Andi Yu

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 10:27:39

Melbourne father of five children under five Abdirahman Ibrahim sat down to watch the 6pm news and learned that his building was going into lockdown. 

Thinking he had until 11.59pm on Saturday like other residents in his postcode, the 27-year-old ran downstairs to buy formula for his seven-month-old twins but was stopped by police. 

Just two hours prior, Premier Daniel Andrews had announced a “hard” lockdown for nine public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington, effective immediately.

Police swarmed the estates, blocking driveways and doorways and barring people from going out.

Mr Ibrahim told AAP on Sunday morning that no one had contacted him about food delivery.

A health official had bought him a tin of formula for his seven month old twins but the tin wasn’t the brand he specified and the babies would be unlikely to drink it.

Mr Ibrahim, a Somali-Australian, said his building was surrounded by police who were doing nothing to meet residents’ needs.

He said he was concerned for elderly migrant residents who were scared to make a fuss.

“They (the government) are treating us like second class citizens and they are turning the people of Victoria against us like we’re some sort of wild people that are out of control,” he said.

Victoria recorded 108 new virus cases on Saturday, including a cluster of up to 30 cases across a few housing estates.

The government’s decision to lock down all nine towers was made because of “patterns of movement, friendship groups, family groups,” the premier said.

He also cited the crowded living in public housing and many communal spaces, meaning community transmission was high risk. 

Mr Ibrahim, who has lived in Australia for 10 years after fleeing his war torn homeland, said he couldn’t find out how to get his specific needs met.

His household supplies are low as he and his wife do their weekly shop on Sundays.

They need formula for the baby twins, nappies, milk, cereal, soap, toothpaste, laundry powder, fruit, vegetables and meat.

“This is not fair,” Mr Ibrahim told AAP.

“There are a lot of postcodes in lockdown but they are allowed to leave the house for essentials.

“What the Victorian government is doing is discriminating against the people who don’t have a voice.

“We are not different from the rest of the Victorian community which is in lockdown now.”

Mr Ibrahim is a casual pick-packer in a warehouse in Melbourne’s west and is not paid if he doesn’t turn up.

He said the imprisonment imposed on him felt like he’d gone back in time to the trauma his family ran from. 

The premier’s office told AAP urgent requests for food and supplies were being triaged via Victoria Police and health department officials on site and interpreters are assisting. 

The state government has financial support for those who cannot attend work because of home isolation.

Latest sport

rugby league

Fonua-Blake waits on NRL abuse charge

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake will learn on Monday if he faces a significant ban for the vile abuse of an NRL referee.

Australian rules football

Finlayson, Himmelberg help GWS down Hawks

GWS forwards Jeremy Finlayson and Harry Himmelberg have kicked four goals each to help their side defeat Hawthorn by 34 points in round five of the AFL season.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologises for abusing referee

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

rugby league

Newcastle rediscover true grit in NRL

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has saluted the Knights' rediscovered grit after their controversial 14-12 NRL win over Manly at Brookvale on Sunday night.

Australian rules football

Demons frustrated as injury-hit Tigers win

Melbourne have slipped to 17th on the ladder after Richmond overcame a long casualty list to score a 27-point win at the MCG.

news

virus diseases

Vic records 1 death, 127 new virus cases

Victoria will close its border with New South Wales after a man in his 90s died and the southern state recorded 127 new cases of coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Fonua-Blake waits on NRL abuse charge

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake will learn on Monday if he faces a significant ban for the vile abuse of an NRL referee.

world

virus diseases

US cases dip as WHO notes global surge

The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as the US numbers slowed.