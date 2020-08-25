Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Daniel Andrews says a baby boy will not be counted in the 10-mourner limit at his father's funeral. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic funeral exemption given for baby son

By Callum Godde

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 14:40:40

The newborn son of a Melbourne tradesman who died last week can be present at his father’s funeral after Premier Daniel Andrews personally intervened.

Mr Andrews also flagged a change to the state’s regulations, meaning children under the age of one are not to be counted among the 10 permitted mourners at a funeral.

Electrician Jarrod Fox, 37, was electrocuted while working at a Croydon property in Melbourne’s outer east on August 18.

His funeral will be held on Friday, and the Fox family made a public appeal for an exemption when his five-week-old baby, Jasper, was excluded from the 10-person limit.

Despite the Department of Health initially turning down their request, the premier has overruled to grant an exemption.

“As many of you would know, last week, tragically, an electrician was killed at work,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

“He and his partner have two young children, a two-year-old and a five-week-old.

“I just want to confirm that when it comes to the calculation of the 10 mourners for the funeral this Friday, the five-week-old baby, who is a dependent, will not be counted as part of the 10.”

Mr Andrews then also flagged the state’s lockdown guidelines for funerals, which limit attendance to a maximum of 10 people, would be broadened to exclude infants under one.

Jarrod’s mother, Cheryl Fox, had earlier said the office of chief health officer Brett Sutton had knocked back their request for an exemption for the newborn, who is still being breast-fed.

“All we got back was a generic email that had a reference number on it and just listed all the rules, and said no,” she told 3AW on Monday.

“We are just a number. There is no compassion, there is no consideration. It’s heartbreaking.”

A GoFundme page, set up by Jarrod’s sister Erin, has raised almost $200,000. All the funds will be placed in a trust for sons Archer and Jasper.

Victoria Police have been monitoring funeral services over the pandemic, but Mr Andrews said he was unaware of the reports and wouldn’t tell officers how to do their job.

Latest sport

boxing

Judge bias claims rocks Horn-Tszyu fight

The Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu fight in Townsville has been rocked by claims of judge bias ahead of Wednesday night's fight.

rugby league

Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach's five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

Australian rules football

Dahlhaus, Powell-Pepper to face tribunal

The AFL tribunal will hear appeals from Geelong's Luke Dahlhaus and Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper, both challenging one-match bans, on Tuesday evening.

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been found not guilty of striking Essendon's Michael Hurley at the AFL tribunal.

news

crime

Scam-accused Peter Foster refused bail

Peter Foster has been refused bail in NSW over fraud-related offences after being extradited from Queensland.

sport

boxing

Judge bias claims rocks Horn-Tszyu fight

The Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu fight in Townsville has been rocked by claims of judge bias ahead of Wednesday night's fight.

world

international court or tribunal

Signs of emotion from NZ mosque terrorist

Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant remains in the dock in the New Zealand High Court as he listens to victims from his shooting in Christchurch last year.