Vic funeral exemption given for baby son

The newborn son of a Melbourne tradesman who died last week can be present at his father’s funeral after Premier Daniel Andrews personally intervened.

Mr Andrews also flagged a change to the state’s regulations, meaning children under the age of one are not to be counted among the 10 permitted mourners at a funeral.

Electrician Jarrod Fox, 37, was electrocuted while working at a Croydon property in Melbourne’s outer east on August 18.

His funeral will be held on Friday, and the Fox family made a public appeal for an exemption when his five-week-old baby, Jasper, was excluded from the 10-person limit.

Despite the Department of Health initially turning down their request, the premier has overruled to grant an exemption.

“As many of you would know, last week, tragically, an electrician was killed at work,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

“He and his partner have two young children, a two-year-old and a five-week-old.

“I just want to confirm that when it comes to the calculation of the 10 mourners for the funeral this Friday, the five-week-old baby, who is a dependent, will not be counted as part of the 10.”

Mr Andrews then also flagged the state’s lockdown guidelines for funerals, which limit attendance to a maximum of 10 people, would be broadened to exclude infants under one.

Jarrod’s mother, Cheryl Fox, had earlier said the office of chief health officer Brett Sutton had knocked back their request for an exemption for the newborn, who is still being breast-fed.

“All we got back was a generic email that had a reference number on it and just listed all the rules, and said no,” she told 3AW on Monday.

“We are just a number. There is no compassion, there is no consideration. It’s heartbreaking.”

A GoFundme page, set up by Jarrod’s sister Erin, has raised almost $200,000. All the funds will be placed in a trust for sons Archer and Jasper.

Victoria Police have been monitoring funeral services over the pandemic, but Mr Andrews said he was unaware of the reports and wouldn’t tell officers how to do their job.