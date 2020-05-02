New COVID outbreak at Vic meat facility

A new coronavirus outbreak has been uncovered in a Melbourne meat processing facility, as authorities warn Victoria’s progress in fighting the pandemic remains “incredibly fragile”.

Seven new cases have been confirmed in Victoria, bringing the state’s total to 1371.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos on Saturday revealed eight staff at a meat processing facility had tested positive to COVID-19, including three overnight.

She declined to name the business or provide further details about its location, saying it had been closed, all staff tested and there was no risk to food safety or the broader community.

“The fact that we’ve had seven new cases overnight does demonstrate that the situation is still incredibly fragile,” Ms Mikakos told reporters.

All but 71 patients who have contracted the virus in Victoria are recovered. More than 140 of the total cases indicate community transmission, which means patients have not been overseas or in contact with another confirmed case.

Harsh restrictions on social gatherings and movement are beginning to ease across some states. But Victoria is not expected to relax its measures to curb the spread of coronavirus before May 11.

It comes as Victoria Police doled out 30 fines in the past 24 hours, including to seven people gathered for a birthday party and others busted for drug offences.