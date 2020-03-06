Discover Australian Associated Press

Greyhounds entering Victoria are being quarantined over a canine coronavirus outbreak. Image by Danny Casey/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic greyhounds quarantined for coronavirus

By AAP

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 08:06:56

Greyhounds entering Victoria are being quarantined for 14 days before they can nominate for a race amid an outbreak of coronavirus in the dogs.

Governing body Greyhound Racing Victoria confirmed in late February dogs at a property near Lara tested positive to contagious gastroenteritis caused by canine coronavirus.

The outbreak is not connected to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency and the virus cannot be transferred between dogs and humans, the GRV has assured.

Some races have been scratched because of the outbreak and fears of it spreading, while the GRV has also established a taskforce to deal with it.

This week, the GRV notified racing partipants their dogs would be isolated.

“As GRV continues to monitor the illness it is recommended there are restrictions on the movement of dogs kennelled in Victoria and which travel interstate to race,” Wednesday’s statement reads.

“It is expected that any greyhound entering Victoria is subject to a period of isolation or quarantine (recommended 14 days) prior to nominating to race at any Victorian track. 

“However, if a full veterinary clearance has been obtained for the greyhound, then the period of isolation/quarantine will be waived.”

The outbreak started in Western Australia in December, spreading to Queensland, Northern Territory, South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria, the GRV says.

Similar infections have been reported in domestic dogs and cases can be more serious in younger dogs, potentially fatal in puppies.

Symptoms for most dogs include being mildly off their food, vomiting and diarrhoea for one to three days, but in rare cases severe vomiting and diarrhoea requires veterinary treatment.

Testing has detected several infectious agents, but the GRV says canine coronavirus is considered primarily responsible for the contagious gastroenteritis in dogs.

