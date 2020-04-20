Discover Australian Associated Press

New funding has been announced for the upgrade of Guide Dogs Victoria facilities. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic guide dogs get state of the art campus

By AAP

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 10:04:14

The federal government has announced $2.5 million in funding to turn Victoria’s guide dogs’ training facility into a new world-class equipped centre.

The funding, on top of $2 million in existing funding, will help low-vision charity Guide Dogs Victoria redevelop its Kew campus.

The redevelopment will include a world-class training centre, a new building for client services, refurbished on-site accommodation for clients and a commercial hub with a veterinary hospital, dog day-care centre and on-site cafe.

One of the additions included in the redevelopment of the institution’s Kew campus will include a world-first sensory hub.

The hub utilises sounds, textures and scent together with human-enabled technology and braille to provide an engaging space for people with low vision.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Approximately 15,000 Victorians are diagnosed with some form of irreversible vision loss every year.

