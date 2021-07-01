Andrews joins calls for fewer travellers

Victoria has posted a COVID-19 clean sheet as Daniel Andrews pleads his case to dramatically slash the number of Australians returning from overseas.

The premier plans to recommend a 50 to 80 per cent reduction in Australia’s returned travellers cap at national cabinet on Friday, in a move backed by his Labor counterparts in Queensland and Western Australia.

“We have it within our power to dramatically reduce the number of people who are coming back just for these next three or four months,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He said the nation currently finds itself in “no man’s land”, with just 7.92 per cent of Australians over 16 fully vaccinated and the more infectious Delta strain circulating as part of national outbreaks.

While acknowledging the change would be “very difficult” on Australians stranded abroad, Mr Andrews said their pain bears no comparison to that of locking down an entire city or state.

“It won’t be easy to lock some people out. But locking some people out is much better than locking everybody down,” he said.

Mr Andrews said he could easily write to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to lower the state’s current cap to 10, 15 or 20 per cent, but instead wants to reach a consensus.

“I want it to be a national approach, and I want the rules to be as close to being the same in every state so that we’re open,” he said.

With heightened confusion surrounding the vaccination rollout following the expansion of AstraZeneca to adults under 40, Mr Andrews implored Victorians to listen to their local doctor – not politicians.

“Don’t take medical advice from members of parliament. Take your advice from your GP,” he said.

“They’re the people to talk to because – whether it’s ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) or others – there can be very broad statements made.

“They are risk-averse. They need to be. But everyone’s individual circumstances are different.”

More than 19,000 vaccine jabs were administered at Victorian-run sites over the past 24-hour period, including some 12,500 second doses.

Victoria reported no new local or overseas cases on Thursday from just over 29,000 tests.

COVID commander Jeroen Weimar said local active cases in the state have fallen to just eight and there are now fewer than 230 primary close contacts in isolation.

It comes as Victoria officially shut its border to Alice Springs as the outback Northern Territory town entered a three-day lockdown.

From 11.59pm on Wednesday, the Alice Springs local government area joined the state’s long list of red zones which includes parts of NSW, Queensland and WA.

Anyone currently in Victoria who has been in Alice Springs at any time since June 25 is required to get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.

Victorians can still return home from red zones, but must self-isolate for 14 days.

Some 2000 returning passengers arrived at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday from red or orange zones, with three quarters coming from Queensland.

In addition, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has announced NSW local government areas within the cross-border community will become orange zones from 6am on Friday.

Residents in the “border bubble” will still be able to freely enter Victoria, as long as they carry identification with proof of address and not have been in an orange zone outside of the cross-border area.

Hundreds of police are continuing to monitor the Victorian-NSW border, stopping 2000 people in vehicles and public transport on Wednesday.

Mr Weimar said they issued 17 warnings and plan to pursue several other cases for further enforcement action.

Meanwhile, there were more than 100 million check-ins on the Services Victoria QR code system in June ahead of an enforcement amnesty ending at midnight on Thursday.