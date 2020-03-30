Discover Australian Associated Press

A number of Victorian councils have shut their beaches after people defied warnings to avoid them. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Coronavirus takes another life in Victoria

By Christine McGinn and Benita Kolovos

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 17:01:55

A fourth person has died from the coronavirus in Victoria as authorities continue to urge people to stay home if they can.

The latest COVID-19 victim, a man aged in his 80s, died in a Melbourne hospital, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Sunday.

There have been 84 new cases confirmed overnight, bringing Victoria’s total to 769. Most cases are in metropolitan Melbourne.

The cases include 419 men and 346 women, aged from three to 88.

There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may be through community transmission, the health department said.

More than 39,000 Victorians have been tested and 193 people in the state have recovered from coronavirus.

“If you can stay at home, you must stay at home. This is the only way we are going to defeat COVID-19. It is the only way we are going to slow down the spread,” Ms Mikakos said.

She also called for retired healthcare workers to register to come back to help with the unfolding COVID-19 crisis.

The nurses union will conduct refresher training courses for those coming back to work, she said.

Seven international flights are due to land in Melbourne on Sunday, Tourism Minister Martin Pakula said.

Up to 470 passengers will be checked by medical officers and some have already boarded buses for hotels in the CBD to self-isolate for 14 days.

Sun-seekers who ignored social distancing rules over the weekend and opted to go to Victoria’s beaches have been slammed by Ms Mikakos for their “stupid behaviour”.

The defiance lead to about half a dozen councils to close beaches, from the Great Ocean Road to Phillip Island.

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton said people must listen to authorities to stop people dying.

“Social distancing will save lives,” he said on Sunday.

“Everyone needs to comply with restrictions in place to keep yourself, your loved ones and the whole community safe.”

The federal government announced on Sunday it would expand Medicare subsidies for telehealth to the entire population to let patients access doctors remotely.

Australian Medical Association President Tony Bartone said on Sunday it would help prevent the spread of the virus.

The move will reduce the amount of safety equipment that was needed but in short supply, he told reporters.

The Victorian government has introduced on-the-spot fines for people who breach social distancing rules.

Individuals face fines of up to $1652 for gathering in groups and businesses could cop penalties of $9913.

Police said it had conducted more than 1400 checks on businesses and individuals across the state up until Sunday morning.

These checks included 139 on returning travellers to ensure they were in self-isolation. Of these, 128 people were home and 11 were not.

Police also checked businesses, non-essential services and gatherings.

Police have conducted 3867 checks since March 21, but no one has been charged with refusing or failing to comply with the direction.

