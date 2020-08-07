Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking the state's toll to 181. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Vic health workers seek better protection

By Andi Yu

August 7, 2020

2020-08-07 20:14:44

As Victorian healthcare workers continue to be strongly represented in daily coronavirus case increases, some are calling for greater virus protection.

The state reported 450 new infections of which 139 were healthcare workers on Friday. 

The total active cases among healthcare workers is 911.

There were 11 deaths, taking the state toll to 181 and the national toll to 266. 

The Australian Medical Association criticised the Infection Control Expert Group for not advising P2 or N95 respirator masks be used in all COVID-19 care settings. 

And the Australian Society of Anaesthetists questioned whether Melbourne hospitals had adequate control guidelines. 

Melbourne anaesthetist Dr David Story told AAP that major hospitals with COVID-19 wards were all using P2 and N95 masks.

He said many clinicians felt “fear and uncertainty” but that the ICEG was a respected body to be trusted. 

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation aimed its strongest critique at private aged care providers – to which a large portion of health worker infections are linked. 

“Get your infection control practices and training in order and roster more registered and enrolled nurses,” a spokeswoman said. 

“All providers should be ensuring all their clinical and non-clinical staff have access to the Victorian Government’s free face-to-face infection control training delivered by Monash University.”

Meanwhile, authorities continue to chase up hundreds of coronavirus-infected people who are not at home when they come knocking. 

Victoria has had to ramp up its isolation check-ins by police, defence and health personnel on positive cases after people were repeatedly found not obeying isolation orders.

“A thousand of those 1150 people could be found where they were supposed to,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Friday.

Mr Andrews said police would now determine if those 150-odd people were doing the wrong thing, with some potentially in the running for the government’s new $4957 fine.

The fine is for those who fail to self-isolate after testing positive or being identified as a close contact.

Questions over Victoria’s failed hotel quarantine program continue with Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton declaring it impossible to tell if the state had completely eliminated community transmission before the problems were discovered. 

Mr Sutton says he first learned of problems with hotel quarantine from media reports, but only realised it was responsible for a “significant proportion” of the second wave’s cases when genomic reporting was released.

A $3 million hotel quarantine inquiry, led by former Family Court judge Jennifer Coate, is now due to begin on August 17.

Premier Daniel Andrews is not answering questions about the inquiry, saying he wants the government to be at arm’s length to avoid “self-assessment”.

