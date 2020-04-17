Vic hospital gets COVID-19 unit installed

A semi-permanent COVID-19 resuscitation unit is being built at a hospital in Melbourne’s southeast.

The two-level centre will house six negative pressure resuscitation beds, a nurse’s station, medication room among the build once opened at the end of the month.

Spacecube, a modular construction company, used Australian-designed and made product to build the structure in under 15 hours.

“Unlike the temporary hospital tents taking over sporting precincts and public spaces worldwide, Spacecube’s customisable solution for Monash Health presents the quality of a permanent hospital with everything necessary to tackle the challenges that COVID-19 may present,” chief executive Mark Davies said on Thursday.

Monash Health chief executive Andrew Stripp said the unit at Clayton would allow the team to treat infected patients.

“Investing in a new RESUS Unit is part of the state’s emergency response strategy to ensure hospitals are equipped to handle COVID-19,” he said.

Monash Health took on the project under the state government’s $1.3 billion vow for extra intensive care bed and equipment for public hospitals.

In March, Spacecube rolled out the state’s first pop-up clinic to act as a COVID-19 screening station at a private medical practice in Bentleigh East.