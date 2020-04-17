Vic hospital gets COVID-19 unit installed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A semi-permanent COVID-19 resuscitation unit has been built at a hospital in Melbourne's southeast. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Vic hospital gets COVID-19 unit installed

By Christine McGinn

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 20:09:50

A semi-permanent COVID-19 resuscitation unit is being built at a hospital in Melbourne’s southeast.

The two-level centre will house six negative pressure resuscitation beds, a nurse’s station, medication room among the build once opened at the end of the month.

Spacecube, a modular construction company, used Australian-designed and made product to build the structure in under 15 hours.

“Unlike the temporary hospital tents taking over sporting precincts and public spaces worldwide, Spacecube’s customisable solution for Monash Health presents the quality of a permanent hospital with everything necessary to tackle the challenges that COVID-19 may present,” chief executive Mark Davies said on Thursday.

Monash Health chief executive Andrew Stripp said the unit at Clayton would allow the team to treat infected patients.

“Investing in a new RESUS Unit is part of the state’s emergency response strategy to ensure hospitals are equipped to handle COVID-19,” he said.

Monash Health took on the project under the state government’s $1.3 billion vow for extra intensive care bed and equipment for public hospitals.

In March, Spacecube rolled out the state’s first pop-up clinic to act as a COVID-19 screening station at a private medical practice in Bentleigh East.

Latest sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Australian rules football

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

Australian rules football

Virus hubs not remote islands: AFL boss

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has moved to dispel negative connotations attached to proposed quarantine hubs.

Australian rules football

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

news

health

Artania crewman dies from COVID-19 in WA

A 42-year-old Filipino man who worked on the Artania cruise ship has died from coronavirus, taking WA's toll to seven.

sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

world

virus diseases

Trump's restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.