Residents from Melbourne's coronavirus hotspots will be banned from some caravan parks. Image by David Potts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic hotspot locals warned against holidays

By Ulises Izquierdo

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 14:51:08

Residents from the six Victorian coronavirus hotspot councils have been blacklisted from some coastal caravan parks in the state.

Locals in the Melbourne areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin have been banned from a caravan park chain while health authorities on Wednesday advised against regional travel.

The Anglesea Family Caravan Park, the Torquay Foreshore Caravan Park and the Lorne Foreshore Caravan Park managed by the Great Ocean Road Coast Committee have cancelled all bookings from guests living in those hotspots.

“This will apply to all bookings up until Monday 13 July and include 12-month permit Holders,” the caravan parks said on their websites.

“We will not be lifting these restrictions until the Victorian Government advises that community transmission in these areas is under control.”

The parks said they made the call to protect the health and safety of staff and visitors and would be contacting guests with cancelled bookings in the coming days.

The decision follows the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee urging residents in these hotspots not to leave their suburbs until community transmission is curbed.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, however, said the message didn’t seek to force residents to stay home.

“In Victoria we’ve got transmission across metro Melbourne, so for all of those areas it’s not about saying you can’t leave there,” he told reporters.

“It is a message for those areas, you have to be particularly aware of people with symptoms … because transmission is higher in those areas.”

He recommended people consider whether they should mix with people they don’t normally see.

Prof Sutton added that case numbers remained low in Melbourne, but argued businesses were free to do as they wished regarding admission of guests.

“It’s a very, very, very low risk for any one individual, but each business will have its own risk tolerance point and they can make a decision,” he said.

