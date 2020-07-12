Vic investigating community transmissions

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS

* 216 new cases

* 1 death overnight, taking the total to 23 deaths in Victoria

* 3560 in total across Victoria

* 1249 active cases

* 30 of the new cases linked to outbreaks, 186 under investigation

* 535 cases may indicate community transmission

* 49 cases are in hospital, including 15 in intensive care

* 1.095 million tests done since testing began

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Face masks are now an official feature of Australia’s coronavirus campaign, and may become a greater feature post-lockdown.