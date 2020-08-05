Discover Australian Associated Press

An additional 250 officers will join Operation Sentinel, which polices Victoria's coronavirus rules. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic isolation breaches could cop 20k fine

By AAP

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 12:03:34

NEW CRACKDOWN FOR VICTORIAN ISOLATION BREACHES:

* A fine of $4957 for failing to self-isolate for a second or subsequent time – the highest on-the-spot penalty available to Victoria Police

* Police can also take offenders to court, where they face a fine of up to $20,000

* People who have tested positive or who are close contacts can no longer leave their homes for exercise

* An additional 250 sworn officers joining Operation Sentinel, which polices Victoria’s coronavirus rules

* More than 500 ADF personnel and 300 authorised officers are joining Operation Vestige, which is the door-knocking of people who have tested positive or are close contacts to ensure they are self-isolating

* More than 4000 home visits every day from next week

* Of about 3000 door knocks so far, in more than 800 cases the person supposed to be isolating was not at home 

* As part of the stage-four lockdown, from midnight Wednesday workers in permitted industries who cannot work from home must carry a signed permit when travelling to and from their jobs

* People already can be fined $1652 in Victoria for breaking coronavirus rules and $200 for not wearing a mask in public.

