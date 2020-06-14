Vic Labor MP accused of branch stacking

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Former Victorian minister Adem Somyurek is accused of using illegal means to stack Labor branches. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

corruption

Vic Labor MP accused of branch stacking

By AAP

June 14, 2020

2020-06-14 23:18:31

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to address explosive allegations of branch-stacking by a minister he once described as a “very good friend”. 

An investigation by The Age and 60 Minutes has revealed upper house MP Adem Somyurek handed over thousands of dollars in cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence within the Australian Labor Party.

Footage shows Mr Somyurek on April 13 withdrawing $2000 in cash from an ATM, before handing it and dozens of party membership forms, to an adviser working for fellow Labor minister Marlene Kairouz, who then delivers the forms and cash to ALP head office.

The advisor reportedly carried out a similar cash drop-off earlier in the year.

“Well, if he (the advisor) gets caught on the street, he’d better not say he’s doing f***ing this stuff,” Mr Somyurek is recorded saying after the April 13 drop.

Mr Somyurek is also recorded ordering people to forge signatures and create false statements, in which Labor branch members claim to have paid for their own memberships.

He also talks about directing taxpayer-funded parliamentary employees, meant to be working for other MPs, including Robin Scott, to conduct party political operations.

Branch stacking involves recruiting or signing up members for a local branch of a political party for the purpose of influencing the outcome of internal preselections of candidates for federal and state parliament. 

It is against Labor rules to pay for other people’s memberships. 

Party members are required to sign a form declaring they have paid for their own memberships.

In the recordings, Mr Somyurek also takes aim at his colleagues including Ms Kairouz, who he describes as holding a “meaningless” portfolio “made up just to make it look like we’re interested in the suburbs”.

He labels the Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family Violence Gabrielle Williams a “stupid bitch” whom he will “f***ing force … out of the ministry”.

Somyurek also describes these young staffers helping him as “patronising and annoying”, and “real little f***ing slimy little f***ers, little passive-aggressive f***ing gay kids”.’

The premier isn’t immune to the criticism either. 

“F*** the premier,” Mr Somyurek says in one recording. 

The allegations come after Mr Andrews welcomed his “very good friend” Mr Somyurek back to the frontbench after the resounding 2018 election win.

Mr Somyurek had been dumped from cabinet in 2015 over allegations of bullying made by his then-chief of staff. 

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien has described the allegations as a “shocking failure of judgement by Daniel Andrews”.

“In backing Adem Somyurek, Daniel Andrews put his own political interests ahead of the interests of Victorians. Andrews bears full responsibility for the actions of his ministers,” he said in a statement. 

Mr O’Brien is calling for Mr Somyurek, Ms Kairouz and Mr Scott and their staff to be stood down and their offices secured pending an investigation by IBAC and Victoria Police.

Latest news

corruption

Vic Labor MP accused of branch stacking

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to address allegations of branch-stacking by one of his senior ministers before parliament sits this week.

virus diseases

States push ahead with restriction easing

Victoria and NSW have further outlined their path out of restrictions, as the federal government puts extra money towards 'shovel-ready' infrastructure.

politics

PM pushes deregulation to revive economy

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants governments, business and unions to work on deregulating the economy to help the post-COVID economy get back to work.

politics

Morrison outlines shovel-ready projects

The prime minister will outline some of the new projects the government will help fund to revive the economy as it the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

health

Premiers keen to ease virus restriction

The country's premiers have announced a series of upcoming and potential easings of COVID restrictions, but warn vigilance is needed to keep it under control.

news

virus diseases

States push ahead with restriction easing

Victoria and NSW have further outlined their path out of restrictions, as the federal government puts extra money towards 'shovel-ready' infrastructure.

sport

Australian rules football

Saints' Roberton in AFL selection battle

A reserves scratch match with Collingwood this week will give St Kilda defender Dylan Roberton a chance to regain his place in the team.

world

virus diseases

Many European countries reopen borders

European countries are opening their borders to people from others on the continent as authorities in the Chinese capital deal with a new outbreak.