Vic library capturing life during COVID-19

As Victorians socially isolate amid COVID-19, the State Library Victoria has found a way to capture the unique moment in time for future generations.

The library has launched Memory Bank, a project that collates and archives how people across the state are experiencing life in the pandemic.

Each week participants will respond to a different theme or question and submit their photographs, videos or writing to the Memory Bank Facebook group, website and eventually, in person.

State Library Victoria chief executive officer Kate Torney said the Memory Bank project is vital to the preservation of the state’s diverse and ever-changing history.

“Isolation has given rise to new ways of connecting, learning, working and living – along with new challenges and anxieties about the future.

“Through Memory Bank, we hope to capture the highs and lows of this period so that in five, 10 and 100 years there’s a collective memory of what life was like,” Ms Torney said.

The first task will ask Victorians to reveal what is in their fridges and pantries by taking an inventory and sharing with the Memory Bank group and using the hashtag #SLVMemoryBank.

Ms Torney said despite life being more mundane than usual, collecting these moments was important.

“We each have a role to play in capturing the history we are creating and it’s the small, seemingly incidental things which, pieced together, will provide a snapshot of this moment in time,” she said.