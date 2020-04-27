Vic library capturing life during COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorians can have isolation experiences archived as part of a State Library Victoria initiative. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic library capturing life during COVID-19

By Carly Waters

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 15:05:39

As Victorians socially isolate amid COVID-19, the State Library Victoria has found a way to capture the unique moment in time for future generations.

The library has launched Memory Bank, a project that collates and archives how people across the state are experiencing life in the pandemic.

Each week participants will respond to a different theme or question and submit their photographs, videos or writing to the Memory Bank Facebook group, website and eventually, in person.

State Library Victoria chief executive officer Kate Torney said the Memory Bank project is vital to the preservation of the state’s diverse and ever-changing history.

“Isolation has given rise to new ways of connecting, learning, working and living – along with new challenges and anxieties about the future.

“Through Memory Bank, we hope to capture the highs and lows of this period so that in five, 10 and 100 years there’s a collective memory of what life was like,” Ms Torney said.

The first task will ask Victorians to reveal what is in their fridges and pantries by taking an inventory and sharing with the Memory Bank group and using the hashtag #SLVMemoryBank.

Ms Torney said despite life being more mundane than usual, collecting these moments was important.

“We each have a role to play in capturing the history we are creating and it’s the small, seemingly incidental things which, pieced together, will provide a snapshot of this moment in time,” she said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Police fine repentant Mitchell, Addo-Carr

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been fined by NSW Police as the NRL continues to investigate the players' weekend gathering in Taree.

soccer

Viduka among Australian soccer think tank

Mark Viduka is on a newly-formed 11-member panel charged with forming ideas about Australia's soccer future.

Australian rules football

Ratten wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

cricket

Paine: Aussie cricketers won't be greedy

Test captain Tim Paine says Australia's cricketers won't be greedy as they await more financial information from Cricket Australia prior to a possible pay cut.

Australian rules football

Hardwick wants AFL return date ASAP

Premiership coach Damien Hardwick says AFL teams could prepare for a season reboot with as little as two weeks' full training under their belts.

news

virus diseases

'Permanent' change to habits to stop virus

Australia's chief medical officer says people will have to permanently change their behaviour to keep the coronavirus contained.

sport

rugby league

Police fine repentant Mitchell, Addo-Carr

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been fined by NSW Police as the NRL continues to investigate the players' weekend gathering in Taree.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Yemen separatists announce self-rule

The Saudi-backed government in Yemen has warned of "catastrophic consequences" after a southern separatist group announced self-rule in areas it controls.