Michael O'Brien's plans for the building include six eateries and a late-night liquor licence. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Tourism and Leisure

Vic lifts liquor licence ban for building

By Marnie Banger

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 18:49:02

An iconic Melbourne building that has fallen into disrepair may be redeveloped into a dining and late-night drinking spot.

The state government has given hospitality and entertainment company O’Brien Group Australia the green light to apply for a late-night liquor licence at the Jobs Warehouse, or Crossley Building, on Bourke Street.

The Victorian government has had a freeze on granting new late-night liquor licences, which allow businesses to trade after 1am, since 2009 in an effort to curb alcohol-related violence.

But Liquor Regulation Minister Marlene Kairouz says an exemption has been granted in this case as the building carries cultural and economic significance.

“If you were to go down there now, I don’t think you could argue with me that the site needs some urgent attention,” she told reporters on Thursday.

The Jobs Warehouse, a short walk from Parliament House, was built in the mid-1800s, with the O’Brien Group taking over its lease about three years ago.

Chief executive Michael Xavier O’Brien said plans for the building include six different experiences, including an Italian restaurant, a bistro, a Venetian-style courtyard, a 19th century Parisian terrace, and a wine bar and cellar.

“It’s a sophisticated and elegant product offering at a site which has been a disgrace at the top end of town, left unused,” he told AAP.

Mr O’Brien said he expects the site will rarely offer liquor beyond 1am.

“Having that later licence gives us the flexibility and the certainty that we can trade later on certain occasions,” he said.

