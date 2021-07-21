Vic lockdown avoids COVID ‘world of hurt’

Victoria would be facing a “world of hurt” in coming weeks if authorities had not immediately locked down the state, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says.

Twenty-two new local cases were reported in Victoria on Wednesday, the state’s highest daily total of the current outbreak.

It took the total number of active cases in the outbreak to 107, all of which have been linked.

But Professor Sutton says he suspects the state would already be dealing with 200 to 300 cases if it had not entered lockdown a week ago, citing the highly infectious nature of the Delta variant.

“It is a variant that takes off from dozens to thousands of cases within just a matter of weeks,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“If we’d locked down today, instead of when we did, we would get thousands of cases in the next couple of weeks. We’d be in a world of hurt … over coming weeks if we hadn’t done what we’ve done.”

Health Minister Martin Foley said 16 of the 22 new cases were isolating while infectious, and the remaining six posed a low risk to the community as they visited few exposure sites.

He added Victorians should draw confidence from the proportion of daily cases isolating for their entire infectious period rising from just six per cent on Monday to 73 per cent on Wednesday.

“What this means is our contact tracers and our restrictions are working … to beat this virus back and to beat this outbreak back step by step,” Mr Foley said.

Prof Sutton is equally confident the state is on track to curb the outbreak, though expects more new cases in the coming days.

“We’ve peaked in terms of numbers out in the community while infectious, I don’t know that we’ve peaked in terms of new cases that are emerging (in self-isolation),” he said.

He also warned the number of people in intensive care could grow.

There are currently five people in hospital with COVID-19, including a man from Barwon Heads in intensive care.

Some 18,000 primary close contacts are self-isolating across the state, while the number of exposure sites has grown to more than 360.