Vic lockdown mayors’ welfare concerns

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Leaders in Melbourne's COVID-19 hotspots are angry some residents are refusing coronavirus tests. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic lockdown mayors’ welfare concerns

By Carly Waters

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 13:47:12

Leaders in Melbourne’s COVID-19 hotspots are angry residents have refused tests and are concerned for the welfare of people and businesses in the effected areas.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday announced residents of 10 postcodes in the inner north and west of Melbourne would return to stage three restrictions until July 29 following a spike in coronavirus cases in those areas.

Maribyrnong City Council is among the hotspots, and Mayor Sarah Carter said reports of people refusing to be tested in the current blitz are frustrating. 

“It makes me feel incredibly angry,” she told the Nine Network on Wednesday.

“I just think it’s the height of entitlement to be honest, not to take the test and I would urge everyone in our community, when asked, to take that test.”

The mayor said she was hopeful people would come together to support one another.

“This is our community, it is our local economy, they’re local mums and dads running these small businesses and they have done it so bloody tough,” Ms Carter said.

Carly Moore is the mayor of Hume which covers some of the outer northwest suburbs that will be locked down again.

She said she was devastated, particularly for local businesses, when she learned level three restrictions were being applied again.

“It’s been a tough time for our community, we were starting to see some signs of hope, we were starting to get really optimistic about what the future might look like, and realistically, we’re right back to square one,” she told reporters.

Ms Moore was also angered by people refusing tests.

“Everybody needs to do their bit,” she said.

“There’s no reason why everybody in our community can’t pull their weight and get the test.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

motor racing

Winton Supercars switched to Sydney

The spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne and tightened border restrictions means the Supercars round in Winton will be shifted to Sydney.

NBA

Simmons, Broekhoff set for NBA restart

Ben Simmons is fit and ready for the NBA'S Orlando bubble while Ryan Broekhoff has revealed the tough family decision he made to join Philadelphia.

Australian rules football

McGuire has 'empathy' for Pies' Sidebottom

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says Steele Sidebottom "just had a bad night" and the Magpie will remain vice-captain after serving a four-game ban.

soccer

Victorian COVID crisis threatens A-League

The A-League's resumption plans are in jeopardy after NSW imposed a ban on residents from Victorian COVID-19 hotspots.

news

health

COVID-19 case at Sydney supermarket

A NSW man who tested positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine in Victoria had a low infection rate while working at a Sydney supermarket.

sport

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.