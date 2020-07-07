Victoria records 191 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus, as the state prepares for the closure of its border with NSW.

It is the highest number of new diagnoses in the state since the start of the pandemic and follows an increase of 127 cases on Monday, which was also a record.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said 154 of the new cases are under investigation with only 37 linked back to known outbreaks.

None are associated with hotel quarantine.

It brings the state’s total number of cases to 2824, an increase of 164 after 27 cases were reclassified, mainly due to duplication.

There are 772 active cases, with more than half potentially from community transmission.

The number of people in intensive care has almost doubled within 24 hours, from five to nine.

Thirteen new cases have been linked to nine locked-down public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington, with the outbreak now totalling 69.

The Al-Taqwa College cluster has increased to 90 and four new cases relate to an outbreak among emergency department staff at Northern Hospital Epping.

The emergency department remains open with a temporary reduction in non-urgent elective surgery and outpatient appointments.

A new case has also been confirmed in a staff member at Assisi aged care at Rosanna.

They did not work while infectious and widespread testing of staff and residents at the facility will begin on Tuesday.

A family of four that holidayed in the popular tourist town of Port Fairy has also tested positive for the virus.

The family cut their holiday short and returned to Melbourne after learning a relative had contracted coronavirus.

Moyne Shire Mayor Daniel Meade said two adults and two children were asymptomatic while in Port Fairy and a deep clean of their accommodation is being done.

Professor Sutton said it was more important than ever for all Victorians to follow health directions, particularly those in 12 postcodes where stay-at-home orders are in place.

“This virus is not selective – it will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission,” he said in a statement.

“More than 300,000 people live across the hot-zone suburbs. We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks.”

He said there was no excuse not to get tested for the virus.

It comes as the border between Victoria and NSW will close for the first time in a century at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

A travel ban is already in place for Melbourne residents, while returning NSW residents will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

NSW is co-ordinating the closure, with 650 police officers and 350 Australian Defence Force personnel involved.

People in border towns such as Albury-Wodonga have been that they will be able to travel between states to carry out daily activities and receive health care but the form to apply for exemptions is yet to be uploaded on the Service NSW website.

Mayor of Wodonga Anna Speedie said the lack of information had been disappointing.

“This hasn’t happened overnight – we have known that this pandemic could go sideways for five months and there hasn’t been a plan in place,” she told ABC24.

“We’ve only got hours until our borders close. How are our businesses, how are our people going to continue to be able to access the things that they need?”