Vic man’s artful bid to lure tourists

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gym owner Kyle Torney hopes his murals on the walls of St Arnaud in Victoria will draw tourists. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Tourism and Leisure

Vic man’s artful bid to lure tourists

By Ulises Izquierdo

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 15:19:55

A regional Victorian town is on the lookout for tourists and a local has decided to make his art their promotional tool.

St Arnaud native Kyle Torney has long envisioned his northwestern Victorian home as a tourist stop and that goal is closer to reality after he completed four murals on walls around the town.

Mr Torney gained financial support for his volunteer project with the help of local initiative St Arnaud ArtSpace.

The aim is to make St Arnaud the gateway to the Silo Art Trail.

The trail is billed as “Australia’s largest outdoor gallery”, extending 200km along northwest Victoria.

Renowned Australian artists including Rone and Adnate have painted large-scale portraits on to grain silos.

“The idea started because I wanted to try and bring some tourism to town to try and help revitalise some struggling businesses,” Mr Torney told AAP.

“I’m not sure how many murals I’ll paint. The more we have, the more reason for people to stop and have a walk around, and hopefully, get into cafes or the local hotel, which is absolutely beautiful.”

So far, Mr Torney has completed four murals in St Arnaud featuring local art teacher Andrea Hicks, Australian boxing legends Jeff Fenech and Lionel Rose, resident gold prospector Gary Perry, and a tribute to volunteer firefighters featuring a CFA member.

“Firefighters deserve as much recognition as they can get. I’m not financially in a position where I could donate so I thought I’d donate a mural and contribute that way,” Mr Torney said.

The project will be completed with the painting of St Arnaud’s silos, an idea that was kickstarted at Northern Grampians Shire Council with a $20,000 contribution in 2018.

After leaving for four years to train at the Melbourne Martial Arts Academy, Mr Torney returned to St Arnaud to establish his own gym in town.

He said going out and maturing a bit helped him appreciate his hometown and he now wants to contribute and help it grow.

According to the 2016 census, St Arnaud’s population was 2193 people and the median weekly income was $473, lower than the $644 Victorian average.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Virus not deterring Olympics organisers

Tokyo Olympics organisers say they are not considering postponing or cancelling the Games because of the coronavirus outbreak.

golf

Englishwoman sets pace at Aussie Open golf

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the early clubhouse leader in the opening round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

soccer

Glory reaches agreement over club's sale

Perth Glory chairman Tony Sage has reached an agreement with a UK-based investment firm to sell a majority stake in the A-League club.

motor racing

Chinese GP postponed due to coronavirus

The Chinese F1 Grand Prix in April has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australian rules football

Kennett to quit as Hawks' AFL president

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has confirmed he will bow out of the AFL club at the end of season, ending his second stint in charge of the Hawks.

news

flood

Kayaker dead as Qld floods shut schools

A kayaker has been found dead while a woman is missing in the Gold Coast hinterland as Queensland continues to be hit by heavy rains.

sport

Summer Olympics

Virus not deterring Olympics organisers

Tokyo Olympics organisers say they are not considering postponing or cancelling the Games because of the coronavirus outbreak.

world

health

Virus deaths in China's Hubei rises by 242

China's Hubei province has reported a record rise of 242 new coronavirus deaths, and new cases rose to 14,840, after a new diagnosis methodology was adopted .