Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
If you think a magpie has it in for you, you are probably right. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

Vic masks could fire up swooping magpies

By AAP

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 10:27:00

Just like the red rag to a bull, compulsory masks could spell a particularly nasty Victorian magpie-swooping season.

One birdlife expert is speculating swooping might be worse than usual because magpies will find it harder to recognise people. 

All Victorians must wear masks as part of the state’s lockdown restrictions.

“There is a chance, because what we do know is magpies can recognise individual people,” Birdlife Australia’s Sean Dooley told 3AW on Tuesday.

“If you think a magpie has it in for you, you’re probably right.

“Research has shown magpies can recognise up to at least 100 different people and we think the main factor is facial recognition.

“They tend to swoop the people they see as a threat.”

Swooping season reaches its peak in September-October, as magpies breed and guard their nests.

The birds are renowned for repeatedly targetting individuals they perceive as threats.

While some people come under constant aerial attack, others are never harassed.

“What we’re really fascinated with is whether, especially in Melbourne in lockdown … is if you’re wearing a mask, they may not be able to recognise you,” Mr Dooley said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Swans condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

rugby league

Proctor, Johnson face NRL review

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

rugby league

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

news

politics

Virus impacts 129 in the disability sector

The federal government has started releasing statistics on the number of active coronavirus cases among National Disability Insurance Scheme participants.

sport

Australian rules football

Swans condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

world

civil unrest

Mali's president quits after troop mutiny

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation and dissolved parliament hours after being detained by mutinous soldiers.