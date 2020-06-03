Discover Australian Associated Press

Universities may be asked to help pay for the hotel quarantine of Victorian international students. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic might seek uni help on student returns

By Marnie Banger

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 15:13:01

Universities might be asked to help pay for the hotel quarantine of international students when they resume learning in Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews has been speaking with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and university vice-chancellors about his hopes of international students being back in the country soon.

“We are hopeful that we can get international education back on its feet soon … it’s going to take a little bit of time,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The premier stressed the return of international students will be linked to broader decisions about Australia’s international borders.

Students would also need to undergo the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine for all returning overseas travellers.

That service is currently paid for by the state, but when asked who would fit the bill for international students, the premier suggested universities may play a role.

“I would want to continue having conversations with unis about that, I think that … probably a partnership approach would be the best thing for us to do,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr Andrews noted Victoria is among a number of states that want international education to resume as quickly as possible.

“My department and the department of education are kind of leading that work. We’re working with a number of other states and with the commonwealth,” he said.

Federal population minister Alan Tudge said about 80 per cent of international students were still in Australia and studying.

However, state government and tertiary sectors have been asked to come up with a plan to help others come in safely at some stage.

“I’m pleased to hear that Premier Andrews has made some progress there,” he said.

