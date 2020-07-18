Discover Australian Associated Press

Premier Daniel Andrews announced more regional testing sites and new health teams to trace cases. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic moves to prevent regional outbreaks

By Andi Yu

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 19:53:17

Regional Victorians are now encouraged to wear masks as the government steps up its campaign to restrict the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

As Victoria’s active cases rose on Friday by 428 and three more deaths were recorded, Premier Daniel Andrews announced more regional testing sites and new public health teams to trace cases.

Cases remain low outside metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire where a stay-at-home order is in place, but Mr Andrews said the situation outside these areas could change rapidly. 

“If you are out and about in regional Victoria and you do not think you can maintain social distancing then we request that you wear a mask,” Mr Andrews said.

“That mask can be home-made.

“It can take the form of simply wearing a scarf.” 

Over the past two weeks there have been 42 virus cases outside the stage three restricted area. 

Greater Geelong has eight active cases and will be the first regional hub to get a new 10-person public health team.

The experts will work out of Barwon Health tracing contacts, identifying new cases and informing decisions about restrictions. 

Public health experts will be sent to do the same in Bendigo, Ballarat, the La Trobe Valley and Shepparton. 

The premier said regional Victorians needed to use their common sense when leaving their homes. 

“We have had some cases of people who may be commuting to Melbourne, returning to regional communities and therefore infecting their family members,” he said.

There are more than 60 testing sites in regional municipalities and testing is available at many GP clinics. 

All regional testing site locations can be found on the DHHS website and Victorians are encouraged to check the estimated wait time.

