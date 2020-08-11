Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Victorian minister Martin Pakula will face a COVID-19 inquiry today. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic MPs set for hotel quarantine quizzing

By AAP

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 20:40:35

A high-ranking Victorian minister is expected to face intense questioning over his role in the coronavirus-hit state’s botched hotel quarantine program

Premier Daniel Andrews was grilled over his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee’s COVID-19 Inquiry on Tuesday.

The failed scheme is believed to be responsible for the state’s second wave of COVID-19 which has taken Victoria’s death toll to 246 and led to the nation’s toughest lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the Australian Defence Force hadn’t been offered to guard the hotels at the time the program was introduced, despite reports to the contrary.

But federal Defence Minister Linda Reynolds insists ADF support was offered to Victoria “on multiple occasions”.

Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien accused the premier of lying to parliament and Victorians, labelling his comments a “dishonest attempt to cover up” the scandal.

Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kym Peake said her department, along with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions and others, were responsible for the program’s governance.

A leaked video published by the Herald Sun shows Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions bureaucrats congratulating themselves for setting up the hotel quarantine program in less than 24 hours.

That department’s minister Martin Pakula, Treasurer Tim Pallas and controversial economist Gigi Foster are among those due to appear via video link before the COVID-19 inquiry on Wednesday.

Asked if he would demand Mr Pakula’s resignation over the bungled program on Tuesday, Mr Andrews replied “no”.

A separate inquiry, headed by retired judge Jennifer Coate, is scheduled to start public hearings on August 17.

Latest news

health

Vic MPs set for hotel quarantine quizzing

Two high-ranking Victorian ministers face fresh questions over the government's handling of coronavirus, including its much-maligned hotel quarantine scheme.

homicide

Mick Hawi murder trial to resume in Sydney

The Sydney trial of two men accused of the daylight execution of Mick Hawi has been told of tension between the slain former bikie and the Comancheros leader.

health

Vic 'mystery' virus cases continue to rise

Victoria has yet to make a dent in the number of coronavirus cases with an unknown source, despite infection rates starting to trend downwards.

politics

Defence offer fuels Vic stoush with feds

The Morrison government has rejected the Victorian premier's suggestions that defence troops were not offered to help with the state's hotel quarantine system.

homicide

Wife's death threat after Hawi murder

Former bikie boss Mick Hawi and the man accused of executing him at a Sydney gym were close friends before falling out on a fishing trip, a jury has heard.

news

homicide

Mick Hawi murder trial to resume in Sydney

The Sydney trial of two men accused of the daylight execution of Mick Hawi has been told of tension between the slain former bikie and the Comancheros leader.

sport

soccer

City blow lead, draw with Reds in A-League

Adelaide United have mounted a brave comeback to draw 2-2 with Melbourne City, who blew a chance to claim outright second spot on the A-League table.

world

virus diseases

Putin: Russia approves first virus vaccine

President Vladimir Putin says Russia's health ministry has given regulatory approval for the world's first COVID-19 vaccine.