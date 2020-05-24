Vic COVID normal set at 20 person limit

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Daniel Andrews says the Victoria will loosen its grip on coronavirus restrictions. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic COVID normal set at 20 person limit

By Ulises Izquierdo

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 13:17:18

Victorians will kick off winter being able to enjoy meals, gather with friends at home, swim at pools or even get tattoos, as long as there is a maximum of 20 people.

Ahead of Victoria’s return to school on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday a staged loosening of restrictions from June 1.

Gatherings of up to 20 people in homes as well as outdoors will be permitted as the government changed its message to stay home for a cautious call for Victorians to stay safe.

The lucky number twenty will also mark the number of people allowed at weddings, while up to 50 people will be able to attend funerals.

“The rules that accompany that opening up will be with us for a long time,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“This is a COVID normal, this is not a return to business a usual.”

Victoria’s reopening will see the same number of people, 20, allowed to visit libraries and other community facilities, entertainment and cultural venues, as well as beauty and personal care services.

The start of the coldest season will also include a lifeline for the tourism industry as overnight stays in hotels will be permitted.

Campgrounds will be open for those eager to pitch their tents, but not their communal facilities like kitchens or bathrooms.

The announcements were welcomed by the Victoria Tourism Industry Council and the Victorian Chamber of Commerce.

Both institutions hoped the start of June will mark the beginning of the economic recovery for many businesses.

Mr Andrews said the relaxation of measures was possible due to Victoria’s high testing rate and low community transmission.

There have been 180 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission, and more than 175,000 tests completed.

If both indicators remained stable over the coming weeks, the government would look to further relax measures from June 22.

That would mean gyms would be able to reopen for up to 20 people.

Cinemas and theatres will also be allowed to reopen by June 22 as will Victorian ski resorts.

The move would also pave the way for an increase in the number of people allowed in venues like restaurants, cafes, galleries and museums to 50 people.

But Mr Andrews urged Victorians to continue working from home at least until July.

“If we have literally hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people returning to office blocks, pressing lift buttons, sharing the kitchen […] It is the greatest risk to a second wave,” he told reporters.

“If we have everybody returning to business as usual in those indoor workplaces then we will just see this virus spread and all of our good work will be frittered away.”

Victoria recorded two new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state’s tally to 1603.

A man in his 60s from Victoria was the latest Australian to die of coronavirus. His death brought the state’s death toll to 19 on Saturday, and the national toll to 102.

