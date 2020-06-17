Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is determined to clean up the state Labor party. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Vic Ombudsman eyes ALP branch stacking

By Marnie Banger

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 11:43:49

Victoria’s ombudsman has been asked to investigate Labor’s industrial-scale branch stacking scandal, which has thrown the state’s party into turmoil.

The referral came as Labor Premier Daniel Andrews apologised to rank and file members, who will be stripped of their voting powers until 2023 under a plan to clean up the party.

A motion put by the opposition in Victoria’s upper house referring the scandal to Ombudsman Deborah Glass on Wednesday passed with the support of both the government and a swag of crossbenchers.

Leader of the Government in the chamber Jaclyn Symes said the ombudsman may have to wait until the corruption watchdog and Victoria Police are finished investigating the matters.

But Labor wouldn’t oppose the motion because Ms Glass would be “able to consider the matters herself and form her own judgements”.

“We are certainly not denying the seriousness of those allegations,” Ms Symes said.

Mr Andrews on Tuesday asked Labor’s national executive to suspend voting rights for Victorian ALP members and reform the party.

The executive agreed and every rank-and-file member will now be audited to determine they are genuine, consenting and self-funding.

“I’ve got a message for all of those true believers, those genuine hard-working local branch members, who hand out how-to-vote cards, who make phone calls, who knock on doors, who debate policy – I thank you for your work and your passion. I apologise for your pain,” Mr Andrews said at parliament on Wednesday.

Labor stalwarts Steve Bracks and Jenny Macklin were ‪on Tuesday night‬ appointed as administrators of the Victorian Labor division until the end of January, as the party launches a wide-ranging review into the branch stacking allegations.

The suspension of voting rights until 2023 mean Labor candidates at the next federal and state elections will be preselected by the national executive.

Mr Andrews said the lengthy time frame was necessary.

“Cleaning this up will take some time and you’ve got to break the business model of those who would seek to undermine the integrity of our systems,” he said.

Labor National President Wayne Swan told the ABC rank and file members would get the chance to contribute to the administration of their branches in other ways.

The scandal broke on Sunday night when secret recordings of now-former Labor heavyweight Adem Somyurek allegedly organising branch stacking and using vile language about colleagues and staff were aired by Nine.

The expose prompted his sacking from cabinet. He later quit the party.

His right faction allies, Marlene Kairouz and Robin Scott, later resigned from cabinet, following allegations their staff were connected to Mr Somyurek’s efforts.

Mr Somyurek denies the branch-stacking allegations and wants police to investigate the legality of the recordings aired by Nine.

Both Mr Scott and Ms Kairouz vowed to clear their names and remain part of the Labor government.

Mr Andrews said he was confident nobody else in his team has been using taxpayer-funded staff to further political interests.

