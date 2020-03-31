Discover Australian Associated Press

"This is not the time for politics," Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien says. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic opposition stretch out a hand to govt

By AAP

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 18:32:29

The Victorian opposition has extended an olive branch to the government during the coronavirus crisis while pleading for no ambush or surprises.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien says they want to work with Premier Danlel Andrews’ government.

“This is not the time for politics, this is the time for working together to keep people safe,” Mr O’Brien said on Monday.

“[This is the time] to keep people in work and to keep Victoria as strong as possible during an unprecedented time.”

But Mr O’Brien also made it clear he expected the collaboration to be two-way.

“In order to work with the government, we need the government to work with us too,” he said.

“That means no surprises and no ambush.

“It means working with us co-operatively, giving us plenty of notice of what is proposed, giving us the chance to be properly briefed, and nothing should go forward that isn’t agreed across party lines.”

The opposition leader said he will write to Mr Andrews to hold a sitting day of parliament so urgent bills can be passed.

“We need to have legislation to allow our local councils to meet by teleconference instad of meeting in person,” he said.

“There might be need for legislation around tenancies, to try to give effect to the decision of the national cabinet that there should be a moratorium on evictions.”

State parliament was adjourned until a date yet to be confirmed because of the coronavirus.

Mr Andrews said an emergency sitting was being discussed with the opposition and the crossbench.

