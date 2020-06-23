Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland's borders remain closed, but Gold Coast theme parks like Dreamworld are set to reopen. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic places Qld border reopening in doubt

By Darren Cartwright and Tiffanie Turnbull

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 10:06:12

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has not ruled out opening Queensland’s borders to select states, as a potential second COVID-19 wave in Victoria jeopardises their plans.

However the premier says her government will not make any formal decision about whether this is feasible until after national cabinet meets on Friday.

Queensland has flagged the second week of July as a possible border reopening date, pending a review of restrictions by the Chief Health Officer.

But escalating community transmission in Melbourne has cast a shadow over that timeline.

“There is a lot of active community transmission happening in Victoria,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Monday.

“There were some 40 new cases over the weekend (and) they have 108 active cases. Everyone is concerned.”

Ms Palazczuk said reopening to select states does not have the support of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, but is being considered by South Australia.

“The prime minister has said that he does not want to have certain states open to certain states, so I think that will have to be a very considered conversation at national cabinet,” she said.

Queensland’s borders have been effectively shut since late March to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

The spike in cases in Melbourne prompted Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young to include all 31 local government areas in Greater Melbourne as well as bordering areas of Murrindindi, Mitchell, Moorabool, Macedon Ranges and Greater Geelong as hotspots.

It means Victorians can expect to spend two weeks in confinement if they do step foot in Queensland.

However, opening up stadiums has been a much easier proposition for Queensland’s Labor government, with major sporting venues allowed to have 25 per cent capacity, up to 10,000 spectators, from next weekend.

The relaxation of those restrictions comes as the state recorded a streak of zero new cases and has avoided the outbreak predicted to follow a Black Lives Matter rally two weeks ago which drew some 30,000 protesters.

