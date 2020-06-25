Discover Australian Associated Press

No charges will be laid against former Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle after an investigation. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

investigation

Vic police end Robert Doyle investigation

By Benita Kolovos

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 14:19:33

Police have closed an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against former Melbourne lord mayor Robert Doyle and will not lay charges. 

A Victoria Police spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday the sexual crimes investigation has been completed and no charges will be laid against the 67-year-old. 

“This has been a thorough and complex two-year investigation by detectives from the sexual crimes squad,” she said. 

Investigators will continue to support the complainants, she added.

“If any further information is provided to police in relation to these or any other matters then appropriate investigation will take place,” she said.

“Victoria Police is committed to investigating matters of sexual assault and bringing those responsible to justice.”

Three women came forward claiming Mr Doyle sexually harassed and indecently assaulted them.

Former City of Melbourne councillor Tessa Sullivan in late 2017 accused the then-lord mayor of sexual misconduct against her and colleague Cathy Oke.

A third woman, Kharla Williams, later accused him of touching her leg and making offensive remarks to her at a Melbourne Health awards ceremony in 2016.

Mr Doyle quit as mayor and as chairman of Melbourne Health after the allegations were aired, and was hospitalised for some time due to stress.

An independent report for the City of Melbourne written in 2018 upheld four allegations of misconduct against Mr Doyle, concluding he sexually harassed Ms Sullivan and Ms Oke on separate occasions after drinking red wine.

He strenuously denies claims of sexual misconduct. 

