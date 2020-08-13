Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Almost 200 people have been fined in Victoria for breaching coronavirus restrictions. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic Police issue 184 COVID breach fines

By AAP

August 13, 2020

2020-08-13 12:23:39

Another 184 Victorians have been slapped with coronavirus restrictions, including 58 for breaking curfew.

Among those fined were also 24 people fined $200 for not wearing masks in public.

Police checked 19,051 vehicles at checkpoints in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning and issued 16 fines as a result.

There were also 5127 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state.

Among those picked up by police was a man who travelled from Mooroolbark to Mansfield to pick up a friend, another man from Pakenham who went to Dandenong to hang out with friends and multiple people attending convenience stores in metropolitan Melbourne to purchase food, cigarettes or drinks during the curfew hours.

Latest sport

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Suns, Essendon in second AFL draw for 2020

Gold Coast and Essendon have played out a 73-all AFL draw following a tight tussle at Metricon Stadium.

soccer

Western United beat Glory, make A-L finals

Besart Berisha's brace has led Western United to a 2-0 win over Perth Glory, with the A-League newcomers set to play finals in their first season.

cricket

Cricket bigwigs meet over muddled schedule

State cricketers are keen to learn what their seasons will look like in 2020-21 as the Australian Cricket Council prepares to meet for the first time in 2020.

rugby league

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

news

politics

PM warns more elderly will die from virus

Scott Morrison has reached out to the families of elderly people who've died during the coronavirus pandemic to reassure them they have not been forgotten.

sport

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

world

terrorism

Dozens head to NZ for terror trial

Victims of last year's Christchurch Mosque shootings have returned to NZ, along with family members and support people, for this month's sentencing.