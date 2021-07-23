Vic police on alert amid lockdown progress

As Victoria continues to drive down the latest outbreak of COVID-19 infections, police are concerned about “entitled” protesters planning to gather in Melbourne.

The state recorded 14 cases on Friday, all linked to the current Delta strain outbreak, 11 of which were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the results, amid high testing numbers, were “very encouraging”.

Authorities have condemned a planned anti-lockdown protest on Saturday because of its potential to thwart the state’s efforts to emerge from its fifth lockdown.

A rally involving a few hundred people could involve flares and the blocking of an inner-city bridge, Chief Commissioner of Police Shane Patton said on Friday.

“Where you have the vast majority of Victorians doing the right thing, sitting at home, it’s such a sense of entitlement to say ‘I can go out and protest just because I disagree’ and potentially breach all of the CHO guidelines and spread the virus,” he told 3AW.

Mr Andrews labelled the idea of protesting lockdown “ridiculous”.

“Protest against this virus by staying at home, following the rules and getting out of lockdown,” he said.

Rising cases in Sydney prompted the premier on Friday to call for a “ring of steel” around the northern city, to prevent virus spread into his and other states.

The strategy, involving policed roadblocks and mobile checks, was used to separate Melbourne from regional Victoria during part of the state’s 112-day lockdown in 2020.

The premier pitched the idea at national cabinet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other state and territory leaders on Friday afternoon, but his request was denied.

In a press conference following the meeting, Mr Morrison argued stay-at-home rules were enough to keep the virus at bay.

Earlier on Friday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Sydney needed extra Pfizer doses to protect younger people.

Mr Andrews said he doubted vaccine doses destined for Victoria would be sent to NSW, with the prime minister confirming no change to current Pfizer allocations.

Seven people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Victoria including two in intensive care, though neither are on ventilators. The state is managing a total of 146 active community cases.

More than 43,000 test results were received in the 24 hours to midnight on Thursday, while some 14,300 vaccine doses were administered at state-run sites during the same period.

Victoria’s current set of restrictions are set to be eased on July 27, but Mr Andrews has said health authorities want more data before deciding if the lockdown will end on time.