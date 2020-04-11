Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria has now recorded 13 deaths from coronavirus after a man in his 80s died in hospital. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic death toll rises to 13 on Good Friday

By Andi Yu

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 20:20:10

As Victoria’s coronavirus death toll rose by one on Good Friday, police were out in force to catch people flouting social distancing rules.

The state government confirmed a man in his 80s died in hospital on Friday, bringing the total number of Victorian COVID-19 deaths to 13.

The number of known coronavirus cases was 1241 at 8pm Friday, an increase of 13 from the previous day. Importantly, this rise was seven fewer than the increase in cases the day before.

Recoveries from the virus are recorded at 926. 

While most Victorians were expected to stay home, Minister for Prevention of Family Violence Gabrielle Williams announced funding for short term accommodation for those who could not safely isolate at home.

“For some women, the biggest fear during this pandemic won’t be coronavirus – it will be the fear they can’t escape a violent partner,” Ms Williams said. 

“That’s why this funding is so important – it will give them and their children a safe place to go.”

But she made it clear the majority of Victorians must strictly observe social distancing restrictions.

“There is no need to relax at the moment, it is critical that we don’t,” she said.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police are on a five-day operation to enforce the strict measures, catching non-essential travellers over the Easter long weekend.

A Rutherglen man was stopped by police on Friday morning travelling 35 km/h over the speed limit and was issued with a $1652 fine for being in breach of directions issued by the Chief Health Officer.

Victorians with holiday homes are legally allowed to go but the government is urging owners to think hard about whether it’s essential.

Victorians are only meant to leave their homes for essential travel, including to buy food and to exercise under the stage three rules.

Many of the beaches along the surf coast are closed and only locals or permitted visitors can use them for exercise while social distancing.

