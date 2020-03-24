More Vic restrictions to stop virus spread

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a shutdown of schools and non-essential services. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

Health

More Vic restrictions to stop virus spread

By Kaitlyn Offer, Carly Waters and Georgie Moore

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 19:55:06

Victoria has officially shut down to fight the deadly coronavirus, and will likely stay shut for weeks at least.

Hospital visits have been limited, schools holidays brought forward and courts adjourned, while the hospitality industry has almost ground to a halt.

A 500-strong coronavirus task force is being set up by Victoria Police to enforce the closure of non-essential services and mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers.

Venues including pubs, clubs, gyms, cinemas and schools are closed for at least three weeks. Restaurants and cafes are restricted to home delivery and takeaway services.

All hearings in Victoria’s magistrates courts except first appearances, some preliminary hearings and those determining whether an accused stands trial are being pushed back until June 15.

Visits to hospitals will also be limited, with no more than two visitors per patient per day from midnight on Monday. A two-hour time limit will also apply. 

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said additional measures such as temperature checks are on the cards to protect hospital patients and staff.

“This is a public health emergency that we have not seen in our lifetime,” she told reporters on Monday.

Victoria has had 355 cases of coronavirus. Of those, six patients are in hospital, including one in intensive care, and 97 have recovered.

Patients range from their early teens to mid-80s. Victoria has 1000 ventilators, and has ordered 2000 more to treat an expected surge in coronavirus patients.

Premier Daniel Andrews hit out at the selfishness of people flouting restrictions and risking lives during the crisis.

The government was forced to shut down pubs, clubs and other venues because too many people were not taking the threat seriously, he said.

Mr Andrews added that people cannot hold parties in their homes just because pubs were closing.

“We are going to see deaths, we will see more deaths than would otherwise be the case if people are selfish,” the premier said.

He said a dozen or so people were at a dinner party last week where, as best they can tell, one person had the coronavirus.

“By the end of the dinner party, almost everybody at the dinner party had the coronavirus – this spreads rapidly,” he said.

Ms Mikakos also said there were two weddings, one in Victoria and the other in NSW, where guests contracted the virus. 

School holidays have also been brought forward to start on Tuesday instead of Friday, so teachers can prepare for the possibility of remote learning.

Mr Andrews said at this stage, schools were due to return on April 14.

He also commended teachers and school staff who ” haven’t stopped doing what they do best”.

The school closures are in defiance of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s insistence they should remain open.

Victoria’s measures are considered a ‘stage one’ shutdown and it is likely to escalate.

For now, kindergartens and child care remain open, while trades and construction can also continue.

Despite a ban on religious gatherings and church services, weddings and funerals can still go ahead in smaller numbers and the one person per four square metre rule will apply.

Victorians can still go to the supermarket, the bank, the pharmacy and other essential stores, such as petrol stations and convenience stores.

Freight, logistics and home delivery are also considered essential and will remain open.

A $1.7 billion package has been unveiled by the state government to help businesses cope with the impact of the coronavirus.

Latest sport

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Aussies won't need to re-qualify for Games

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

Australian rules football

Players not at war with AFL: Dangerfield

AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield says the players aren't in a pay war with the AFL after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Olympic flame goes but Tokyo set for 2021

The 2020 Olympics have, as expected, have become the first Games in modern history to be postponed as coronavirus claimed its biggest sporting victim.

news

politics

Elective surgeries cut during virus crisis

Further changes have been made to elective surgery lists to free up hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

sport

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.