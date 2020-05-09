Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will wait until Monday to outline easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

By AAP

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 13:14:48

As Victorians wait to learn what freedoms will return after the weekend, the state’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen again.

Another 10 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday morning, with four linked to an outbreak at the Cedar Meats facility.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to make an announcement on lifting restrictions on Monday, but has been careful to say the pandemic is not over.

Victoria’s coronavirus tally is a 1477, with just over 100 of those being active cases.

“Let’s not give everything back, let’s not throw away all the progress we have made by letting our frustration get the better of us,” Mr Andrews said Friday.

He will announce changes on Monday – the day the state of emergency lifts – but warned social distancing rules would remain at the end of May.

He is considering the national “menu” of changes available to states after Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a three-step plan to reopen Australian society and the economy. 

Under stage one of the plan agreed by national cabinet, cafes, restaurants and shops are permitted to reopen, with public gatherings of up to 10 people allowed.

Police Minister Lisa Neville has urged organisers to cancel two protests planned for Sunday in the city, as they are breaches of the lockdown rules.

