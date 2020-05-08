Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will wait until Monday to outline easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

By Andi Yu

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 21:46:17

As Victorians wait to find out what freedoms will return after the weekend, Premier Daniel Andrews has been careful to say the coronavirus pandemic is not done.

“Let’s not give everything back, let’s not throw away all the progress we have made by letting our frustration get the better of us,” Mr Andrews said Friday.

He will announce changes on Monday – the day the state of emergency lifts – but warned social distancing rules would remain at the end of May.

He is considering the national “menu” of changes available after Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a three-step plan to reopen Australian society and the economy. 

Under stage one of the plan agreed by national cabinet, cafes, restaurants and shops are permitted to reopen, with public gatherings of up to 10 people allowed.

Victoria’s coronavirus tally is 1467 but only 117 are active cases. 

Of 13 latest recorded cases, eight came from the Cedar Meats facility, raising the number of cases in the cluster to 71.

A healthcare worker at Sunshine Hospital who was exposed when a Cedar Meats employee cut their hand at work and came in for treatment is among the infected cases linked to Cedar Meats.

A total of 24 hospital workers are in quarantine.

Police Minister Lisa Neville has urged organisers to cancel two protests planned for Sunday in the city, as they are breaches of the lockdown rules.

