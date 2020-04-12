Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews fears the restrictions have "many weeks and months to go". Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Vic premier feels AFL still months away

By Melissa Woods

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 12:43:30

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has quashed any talk of the AFL following the lead of the NRL and restarting its competition any time soon.

Premier Andrews announced on Sunday the state of emergency in Victoria will be extended until at least May 11, meaning strict enforcement of social distancing and isolation measures remain in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The NRL has announced plans to resume playing on May 28 but with 10 of the 18 AFL clubs based in Victoria the extension of restrictions and border lockdowns affecting interstate clubs means they are unlikely to follow suit.

The AFL has so far taken a cautious approach and hasn’t set a resumption date, saying it will be guided by government measures.

Andrews said while the decision was ultimately for the AFL, he feared there were “many weeks and months to go”. 

“Many people would love to see footy back as soon as possible but that’s ultimately a matter for the AFL,” Andrews said on Sunday.

“I’m very confident the AFL will be in close contact with the Department of Health and Human Services and particularly the public health team.

“Everyone wants to get our state back to something approaching normal and footy is a really big and important part of the way our state functions. 

“I do fear, though, that we have many weeks and months to go with quite extraordinary measures and the good thing is that the strategy is working.”

Meanwhile, AFL heavyweight Jeff Kennett has slammed NRL’s plans to resume playing next month, calling it “irresponsible”.

Hawthorn president Kennett, the former Victorian premier, says the NRL is putting money ahead of player health and welfare by committing to a restart for their competition.

“I think what the NRL people have done is totally irresponsible … absolutely irresponsible,” Kennett told the Sunday Herald Sun.

“It shows no regard at all for the welfare of their players and hopefully the government will step in and put them back in their place.

“That just shows you that they are putting commercial considerations ahead of their players, and to me that is unforgivable.”

