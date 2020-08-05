Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged mental health support for those "doing it tough". Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

Morrison tells anti-maskers to ‘get real’

By AAP

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 07:53:03

Anti-maskers who think they are above the law during the coronavirus crisis need to “get real”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

A woman who was approached by police on Monday in Melbourne for not wearing a mask allegedly bashed a 26-year-old policewoman by smashing her head into a concrete surface.

She’s been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and other offences, fined $200 for not wearing a mask and is on bail until her court appearance in March next year, while the officer had to get hospital treatment for concussion.

Victoria Police say officers are regularly dealing with people claiming they are “sovereign citizens” who think they don’t have to observe public health restrictions put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Get real! This is a difficult time for everybody, I know people are angry and frustrated,” Mr Morrison told Seven’s Sunrise program on Wednesday.

“(But police) are doing their job, seeking to have these arrangements followed and complied with. It is not unreasonable to wear a mask, not unreasonable to do the most basic things around distancing.”

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton called Monday’s incident in Frankston “disgusting” and branded anti-maskers “selfish”.

“It’s just about them, it’s actually an arrogant approach. We won’t stand for it,” he told Nine’s Today program.

Melbourne this week entered stage four restrictions with a curfew and stronger stay-at-home orders, as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise as the city undergoes a second-round outbreak.

Wearing a mask while outdoors in metropolitan Melbourne has been mandatory since July 22 and in regional Victoria since Sunday.

The state government is expected to make announcements on mental health support on Wednesday to help people struggling with the ongoing lockdown, which started in July and won’t end until mid-September.

Widespread business shutdowns across the retail, manufacturing and construction industries are expected to impact the livelihoods of at least 250,000 Victorians.

They will join another 250,000 stood down since the pandemic began and another 500,000 working from home, likely placing a greater burden on mental health services. 

Victoria recorded 439 new cases and 11 more deaths on Tuesday – all of the deaths were connected to aged care.

Latest news

disease

Queensland to close border to NSW, ACT

Queensland will shut its border to NSW and the ACT this week after people continued to dodge mandatory quarantine.

politics

Australian killed in massive Beirut blast

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed an Australian was killed in a deadly blast that sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

politics

PM offers pandemic leave pay to all states

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has offered all states and territories a $1500 payment for workers to stay at home while isolation because of coronavirus.

politics

PM guarantees Vic childcare places, jobs

The Morrison government will provide a "triple guarantee" for Victorian child care, securing places, centres and jobs during Melbourne's harsh virus lockdown.

health

Morrison tells anti-maskers to 'get real'

People claiming to be "sovereign citizens" and rejecting Victoria's coronavirus public health orders need to "get real", Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

news

disease

Queensland to close border to NSW, ACT

Queensland will shut its border to NSW and the ACT this week after people continued to dodge mandatory quarantine.

sport

rugby union

Former Wallaby Kearns to run World Cup bid

After winning two World Cups on the field, former Wallaby Phil Kearns will lead Rugby Australia's bid to secure the 2027 tournament.

world

disaster and accident

Massive blast rips through Beirut, 50 dead

At least 50 people are dead and 2750 others have been injured after a blast at the port of Beirut, Lebanese officials say.