health

Vic premier flags mental health support

By Callum Godde and Benita Kolovos

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 19:46:10

Struggling Victorians are set to be provided new pathways to address wavering mental health as the state settles into a second COVID-19 lockdown.

As the virus-hit state recorded 439 new cases and 11 more deaths on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews foreshadowed mental well-being would be a focus of upcoming packages.

“I’ll have more to say about health support because people are doing it tough,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

“I’ll have more to say about family violence support because that’s a particularly acute challenge at the moment – as it is every single day – and we’ll have more to say about business support.”

Widespread business shutdowns across the retail, manufacturing and construction industries are expected to impact the livelihoods of at least 250,000 Victorians.

They will join another 250,000 stood down since the pandemic began and another 500,000 working from home, likely placing a greater burden on mental health services. 

It comes as Victoria introduced tough new penalties for infected people who repeatedly fail to self-isolate, after 3000 doorknocks found 800 people were not home in the past week.

From Tuesday, those caught breaching isolation for a second time will be slapped with a $4957 on-the-spot fine.

An additional 500 Australian Defence Force personnel, 300 health staff and 250 police officers will ensure compliance with “random and repeated doorknocks”.

Those ordered to stay at home will also no longer be able to leave their properties for exercise.

The new get-tough stance coincided with Premier Andrews highlighting a “shameful” attack on a female police officer who had her head repeated smashed into concrete by a woman refusing to wear a mask.

The 38-year-old Frankston woman allegedly gloated to the concussed 26-year-old officer after pulling out a chunk of her hair during Monday’s assault.

Meanwhile, a permit system to identify essential workers travelling to and from work will come into effect from Thursday.

Some workers – like police officers and nurses – will still use their official identification, while others will have to apply for a permit online.

It remains unclear if one or both parents will need a permit to be able to access child care.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan is hopeful for a “simple solution”, with the Morrison government expected to unveil a package on Wednesday to ensure no centres close and positions are available for frontline workers’ children.

All 11 of Victoria’s confirmed deaths on Tuesday were aged care residents. The deaths took the state’s toll to 147 and the national toll to 232.

As the death toll climbs, Melbourne is acclimatising to an 8pm-5am curfew as part of six-week stage-four lockdown measures, while regional Victoria prepares to enter ‘stage three’ from Thursday.

