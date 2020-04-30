Vic premier hangs tough on school closures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Daniel Andrews says he's happy to be criticised for being overly cautions about reopening schools. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic premier hangs tough on school closures

By AAP

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 06:04:12

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has resisted calls for students to return to face-to-face learning as the state experiences a slowdown in the rate of new coronavirus cases.

Just two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 1351, of whom nearly 1300 have recovered.

There are 23 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.

The premier has defended his decision to stick to remote learning for term two despite other states relaxing restrictions. 

He noted seven coronavirus cases in Victoria have been traced back to schools, and the science on whether or not to keep children away from classrooms to tackle COVID-19 is “not settled”.

“We can guess, or we can have an abundance of caution and I’m happy to be criticised for being cautious in this. I know what’s at stake,” Mr Andrews said.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton hasn’t ruled out changing his advice during term two, as long the evidence suggests it is safe.

Ecumenical Schools Australia, a network of regional independent schools in Victoria with more than 17,000 students, has asked the state government for discretion to reopen its campuses.

“It’s ­appropriate that independent schools be given the discretion to look at whether it’s safe to start planning for a return to the classroom,” ESA general manager Stephen Higgs told The Australian on Wednesday.

“This is being driven by the fact that many regional areas are not experiencing any significant level of the COVID disease.”

Meanwhile, the premier wants 100,000 people to be tested for COVID-19 in the next two weeks before a decision is made on easing the state’s restrictions.

That will be a “massive effort” but achievable if people are willing to be tested, Mr Andrews said, with Victoria having enough kits to complete up to 12,000 tests each day.

Among those being tested for the virus on Wednesday is CFMEU boss John Setka.

He will be tested alongside construction workers at Multiplex’s $2.8 billion Melbourne Square site at Southbank, which had the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the industry.

The construction union’s industry partner Incolink is utilising its health buses to test construction workers for COVID-19 under a new initiative supported by the state government. 

“We are proud to support Incolink to extend the use of their health buses to test for COVID-19 and I encourage all members to utilise this great tool to ensure their safety,” Mr Setka said in a statement. 

Latest sport

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

Australian rules football

McGuire slams 20-week AFL hub proposal

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire believes unnecessary panic has been allowed to set-in around the AFL restart, slamming suggestions of a 20-week hub stay.

Australian rules football

Police, AFL investigating three Dockers

Three Fremantle Dockers AFL players are under police investigation after allegedly breaking social distancing rules at a house party over the weekend.

rugby league

NRL players to be briefed before training

NRL players will all be briefed on Monday about the game's new biosecurity laws before the first official day of training on Tuesday May 5.

cricket

Hohns, Flegler to unveil CA contract lists

Usman Khawaja headlines the list of six male Australian players who are likely to lose their national contracts.

news

virus diseases

Calls for virus support at NSW aged home

Anglicare's Newmarch House is under fire as residents' families and the state government urge the operator to lift its game after 12 deaths at the facility.

sport

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

world

virus diseases

Countries mull changes to public transit

The process of commuting via trains, buses and ferries will have to be re-imagined for the coronavirus era as countries begin to consider reopening economies.