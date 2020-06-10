Vic premier says he couldn’t stop protests

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Daniel Andrews says it's fundamentally irresponsible to attend protests during a pandemic. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic premier says he couldn’t stop protests

By Benita Kolovos

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 14:06:08

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says it’s too early to know if Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter protest has caused COVID-19 to spread in the community.

More than 10,000 people marched from Victoria’s parliament to Flinders Street Station on Saturday afternoon in solidarity with anti-racism protesters in the US, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. 

Many wore masks and gloves and used hand sanitiser as they also protested the treatment of indigenous people by Australian police, but the large numbers meant many could not follow advice to stay 1.5 metres apart. 

Police said they would fine the event’s organisers $1652 each for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directives and the premier described the protest as irresponsible. 

“A worthy cause but a fundamentally irresponsible thing to do, we won’t know the results of that for another two weeks,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

He urged those who attended to be tested if they develop coronavirus symptoms. 

He added it was not feasible to fine everyone who attended the protest, nor shut down Melbourne’s CBD. 

“As Victoria Police made very clear, we weren’t able to stop people, you can’t lock 10,000 people up, you just can’t do that,” Mr Andrews said.

“But the rules are there for a reason, the rules are there for every single Victorian, not just the vulnerable.”

Mr Andrews acknowledged Victoria’s poor record on indigenous incarceration and deaths in custody, noting indigenous people made up just three per cent of the population but up to 50 per cent of those in youth justice and 25-to-30 per cent of adult prisoners. 

“It is something we should all be ashamed of – the fact that so many indigenous Australians are behind bars and that so many die so young,” he said. 

Victoria recorded no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with the total number of infections remaining at 1687. Only 66 cases remain active. 

Mr Andrews said zero new cases was “a very good result, just further evidence we are starting to see stability”, though he warned the situation could “change rapidly”.

“We are nowhere near the end of this,” he said. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Relieved Bennell earns Demons AFL debut

Melbourne recruit Harley Bennell will complete his AFL comeback when he makes his debut for the Demons on Saturday in his first game in almost three years.

rugby league

NRL entry limited to very lucky few

Just 200 spectators in corporate boxes will be allowed into NRL matches on the Central Coast this weekend, with only 120 allowed to attend at Campbelltown.

rugby union

Rugby Aust and Fox reach Super TV deal

Rugby Australia has reached a deal with Fox Sports to broadcast the new-look 12-week Super Rugby Australia competition, which will get underway next month.

Australian rules football

Power, Crows members eye AFL golden ticket

Port Adelaide and Adelaide members can enter ballots for a "golden ticket" to the Showdown, with the Power's Keith Thomas warning against re-sales.

Australian rules football

Tigers boosted by Higgins' AFL comeback

Richmond's Jack Higgins will make his AFL return against Collingwood when the season resumes on Thursday night, after undergoing brain surgery last year.

news

crime, law and justice

Review shows failings in Mason Lee's death

A report has identified a litany of issues and failings in how child support officers handled the case of abused Queensland toddler Mason Lee.

sport

Australian rules football

Relieved Bennell earns Demons AFL debut

Melbourne recruit Harley Bennell will complete his AFL comeback when he makes his debut for the Demons on Saturday in his first game in almost three years.

world

homicide

Family calls for justice at Floyd funeral

George Floyd, a black man who died under a white police officer's knee, has been memorialised at a funeral in Texas as "the cornerstone of a movement".